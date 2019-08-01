US-China investment flows fall to five-year low amid escalating trade war

Investment flows between the U.S. and China fell to the lowest level in five years amid escalating tensions between the two countries, according to a study led by research firm Rhodium Group.

Two-way direct and venture capital investments between the U.S. and China totaled $13 billion in the first six months this year, according to the report on Thursday. That's an 18% fall from the second-half of 2018 and the lowest level since January-to-June in 2014, the report published Thursday said.

Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year. What started out as a trade dispute in recent months spilled over to areas such as technology and security, which affected sentiment among investors.

Some Chinese firms had initially considered setting up manufacturing in the U.S. to avoid elevated tariffs, but put their plans on hold as bilateral tensions escalated, said Rhodium. One such company is tech firm Bitmain Technologies, which froze its planned investment of $500 million, the report said.