US Treasury yields tick higher after Fed dampens hopes of more rate cuts

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.

London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, in a $27 billion deal.

Fed Chairman Powell says rate move was a 'midcycle adjustment'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

Markets 'need to chill' because Fed may not be done with rate...

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.

Trump says Fed Chief Powell 'let us down' by not clearly...

President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.

Qualcomm disappointed Wall Street. It says Huawei is partly to...

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the ban on supplying Huawei led to a rise in market share for the Chinese firm in China's smartphone market. That hit Qualcomm.

Apple shines on earnings—Cramer and other experts on what comes...

US-China investment flows fall to five-year low amid escalating...

Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.

Barclays' second-quarter profit beats expectations; boosts...

Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion).

China's Didi partners up with BP to build an electric...

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.

Societe Generale second-quarter profit beats expectations

Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion) for the second quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.

The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.

Bonds

US Treasury yields tick higher after Fed dampens hopes of more rate cuts

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 04:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0578%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5573%.
  • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in 45-day bills, $35 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve dampened expectations of a lengthy easing cycle following a 25-basis-point rate cut.

At around 04:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0578%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5573%.

The U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, citing "global developments" along with "muted inflation" as reasons for easing monetary conditions.

However, Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision that the central bank's rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment, " hinting that further rate cuts later this year were not a sure thing.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at around 08:30 a.m. ET.

The closely-watched ISM manufacturing index for July, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for July, construction spending figures for June and the latest reading of light vehicle sales will follow later in the session.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in 45-day bills, $35 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.

In commodities, oil prices declined for the first time in more than six days, as traders responded to Powell's comments indicating that further sharp cuts were not imminent.

International Brent crude was trading at around $64.19 during morning deals, down 1.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $57.70, more than 1.5% lower.