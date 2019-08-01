US Treasury yields tick higher after Fed dampens hopes of more rate cuts

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.2020 Electionsread more
London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, in a $27 billion deal.Europe Newsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the ban on supplying Huawei led to a rise in market share for the Chinese firm in China's smartphone market. That hit Qualcomm.Technologyread more
Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.World Economyread more
Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion).Earningsread more
Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.Sustainable Energyread more
Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion) for the second quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.Earningsread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve dampened expectations of a lengthy easing cycle following a 25-basis-point rate cut.
At around 04:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0578%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5573%.
The U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, citing "global developments" along with "muted inflation" as reasons for easing monetary conditions.
However, Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision that the central bank's rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment, " hinting that further rate cuts later this year were not a sure thing.
On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at around 08:30 a.m. ET.
The closely-watched ISM manufacturing index for July, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for July, construction spending figures for June and the latest reading of light vehicle sales will follow later in the session.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in 45-day bills, $35 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.
In commodities, oil prices declined for the first time in more than six days, as traders responded to Powell's comments indicating that further sharp cuts were not imminent.
International Brent crude was trading at around $64.19 during morning deals, down 1.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $57.70, more than 1.5% lower.