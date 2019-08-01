US Treasury yields tick higher after Fed dampens hopes of more rate cuts

U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve dampened expectations of a lengthy easing cycle following a 25-basis-point rate cut.

At around 04:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0578%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5573%.

The U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, citing "global developments" along with "muted inflation" as reasons for easing monetary conditions.

However, Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision that the central bank's rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment, " hinting that further rate cuts later this year were not a sure thing.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at around 08:30 a.m. ET.

The closely-watched ISM manufacturing index for July, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for July, construction spending figures for June and the latest reading of light vehicle sales will follow later in the session.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in 45-day bills, $35 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.