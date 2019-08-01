Streamers such as Netflix have a lot to gain from competitive reality shows

A reality competition show about glassblowing was probably not going to be your go-to weekend binge. But Netflix may have changed that when it dropped "Blown Away" on July 12.

The new Canadian show features glassblowers fighting to impress a panel of judges with their artistic skills over a 10-episode season. The stakes: getting eliminated or nabbing a $60,000 cash prize and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. It was released the same month Netflix scored its first Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Competition Program" category for baking show "Nailed It" — ending the 14-year streak for Bravo's "Project Runway."

"Blown Away" is not only a visually appealing look at how a glassblowing competition can get dangerous (with a 2,000-degree furnace) or dramatic (as contestants race a ticking clock) — it's also an example of what streamers can gain from reality competition shows.

The show was on Netflix's top 10 reality shows in the United Kingdom during the week of July 20, according to Radio Times, and has gotten buzz on social media — mostly driven by a divide about the winner.

Netflix was "sort of the most likely home for the show," said Matt Hornburg, Marblemedia's co-CEO and executive producer. Marblemedia produced the show in association with Netflix and Canadian broadcasting company Blue Ant Media and had distributed "Tales of Light," a documentary reality show about photography that Netflix bought.

"We knew that visually rich projects are very appealing" to Netflix, Hornburg said. "They were very excited about the project."

The streaming giant's second-quarter earnings released in mid-July showed the company needs to gain more dedicated watchers. Netflix reported it lost more than 100,000 subscribers in the U.S., even though it was expected to gain more than 300,000.

Reality competition shows may be a way for Netflix to appeal to a wider audience, said James Nadler, chair of Ryerson University's School of Creative Industries.

"The reality shows and competition shows still cut across all the demographics," Nadler said, adding that shows such as CBS' "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" and NBC's "The Voice" are ones families often watch together.