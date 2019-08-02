Asia markets decline as Trump announces more tariffs on China

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
Asia stocks traded lower Friday morning after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan plunged 1.86% in early trade as shares of index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc plummeted more than 3%. The Topix index also fell 1.62%.
In South Korea, the Kospi declined 1.23%, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics shedding 1.22% and SK Hynix dropping 2.32%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.46% as the energy subindex fell more than 2%.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 0.51%.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. is putting 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.
The announcement followed after the two countries wrapped up a round of trade talks this week, with negotiations set to resume in Washington in early September.
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a truce in June at the G-20 summit in Japan after trade talks collapsed in May that prompted a steep U.S. tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
"It is unclear what caused Trump's latest intensification of the trade war," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note. "Worryingly though for the global economy it appears Trump has gone all in and is hoping that China buckles under the pressure and caves to US demands."
Strickland explained that in such a scenario there is "no way for China to fold without losing face since it goes against China's core demands of sincerity and the removal of existing tariffs."
"It is possible then that China will retaliate with an intensification of non-tariff barriers, as well as further Chinese stimulus to ward off headwinds," he added.
In Asia, Japan could potentially remove South Korea from a so-called "white list" of countries that enjoy trading privileges with Tokyo in an escalating dispute. Last month, Japan placed restrictions on exports of three important high-tech materials to South Korea that are used by tech companies.
For its part, South Korea cautioned that its security cooperation with Japan may be hurt as a result.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 280.85 points to close at 26,583.42, while the S&P 500 finished the session down 0.9% at 2,953.56. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8% to close at 8,111.12.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.413 after dropping from levels above 98.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen, seen as a safe-haven currency, saw strong gains against the dollar from the 109.2 handle yesterday. It last traded at 107.41.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6802 after dropping from levels above $0.684 in the previous session.
Amid the trade turmoil, oil prices saw their largest plunge in 4 years on Thursday, with U.S. crude futures dropping 7.9% to $53.95 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude also saw its worst day since February 2016, dropping more than 6% to $60.67 per barrel.
Oil prices attempted to stage a recovery Friday morning during Asian trading hours, with Brent rising 0.91% to $61.05 per barrel and U.S .crude adding 0.87% to $54.42 per barrel.
Here is a look at some of the data set to be released ahead:
