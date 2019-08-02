Asia markets decline as Trump announces more tariffs on China

In South Korea, the Kospi declined 1.23%, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics shedding 1.22% and SK Hynix dropping 2.32%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan plunged 1.86% in early trade as shares of index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc plummeted more than 3%. The Topix index also fell 1.62%.

Asia stocks traded lower Friday morning after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. is putting 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.

The announcement followed after the two countries wrapped up a round of trade talks this week, with negotiations set to resume in Washington in early September.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a truce in June at the G-20 summit in Japan after trade talks collapsed in May that prompted a steep U.S. tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

"It is unclear what caused Trump's latest intensification of the trade war," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note. "Worryingly though for the global economy it appears Trump has gone all in and is hoping that China buckles under the pressure and caves to US demands."

Strickland explained that in such a scenario there is "no way for China to fold without losing face since it goes against China's core demands of sincerity and the removal of existing tariffs."

"It is possible then that China will retaliate with an intensification of non-tariff barriers, as well as further Chinese stimulus to ward off headwinds," he added.

In Asia, Japan could potentially remove South Korea from a so-called "white list" of countries that enjoy trading privileges with Tokyo in an escalating dispute. Last month, Japan placed restrictions on exports of three important high-tech materials to South Korea that are used by tech companies.

For its part, South Korea cautioned that its security cooperation with Japan may be hurt as a result.