Facebook and Google's dominance in online ads is starting to show some cracks

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.Economyread more
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.Trading Nationread more
The U.S. footwear industry is one of the biggest victims now in an escalating trade war with China.Retailread more
One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.Trading Nationread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.Investingread more
Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.Jobsread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.Morning Briefread more
Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...Investingread more
Facebook and Google's long-held dominance in the digital ad market is showing some more cracks after a strong report from Pinterest Thursday.
Pinterest reported a whopping 62% year over year revenue growth in its second quarter earnings release Thursday, edging into the duopoly's turf. The dominance of the digital ad giants was already showing some weakness on the heels of strong ad revenue reports last week from Snap, Amazon and Twitter.
While ad revenue at Facebook and Google still dwarfs that of its peers, coming in at $16.62 billion and $32.6 billion in the second quarter, respectively, smaller players are showing they can still gain market share. EMarketer predicted the duo would lose their combined advertising market share in 2019 as global digital ad spend is expected to rise to $333.25 billion.
Strong reports from smaller advertising players shows there is still an appetite from marketers to diversify their ad spend across platforms. New advertising offerings could also be luring in businesses. Snap introduced non-skip commercials in its shows through its new "Snap Select" program, for example. Amazon and Twitter executives both told analysts on their earnings calls that new and improved product offerings overall are giving advertisers more of a reason to advertise with them.
Following just behind Pinterest's growth rate was Snap, which reported a 48% increase in total revenue from the prior year, coming in at $388 million. Amazon reported 37% year over year growth in its "other" revenue category, which primarily reflects advertising. Revenue for the segment was $3 billion in Q2, Amazon reported. And Twitter said it grew 21% year over year, reporting Q2 advertising revenue of $727 million.
Meanwhile, Facebook grew its ad revenue 28% compared to the previous year's quarter and Google grew 16%. Google's ad revenue growth had been a concern for investors in the first quarter, when it reported just 15% growth compared to 24% during the same period in 2018. At the time, Google CFO Ruth Porat partially blamed product changes in YouTube for the slowdown, but said in the second quarter that the video platform had been a big growth driver in recent months.
