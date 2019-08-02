Fed's rate cutting helps provide cover for Trump to wage the trade war

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.Economyread more
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.Trading Nationread more
The U.S. footwear industry is one of the biggest victims now in an escalating trade war with China.Retailread more
One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.Trading Nationread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.Investingread more
Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.Jobsread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.Morning Briefread more
Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...Investingread more
President Donald Trump's move to intensify the trade dispute with China comes with an important backstop: a Federal Reserve that looks ready to support any economic weakness with interest rate cuts.
Evidence came Thursday of the market's belief that the central bank will move into action if Trump follows through on his threat to slap tariffs on all Chinese goods entering the U.S.
Futures traders, who had been pricing in a coin-flip's chance of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, accelerated their bets after Trump's afternoon tariff tweet. The market now is implying a 94% chance of a cut that comes after this week's rate reduction that was the first in 11 years, according to the CME.
"After [Wednesday's] FOMC meeting there is little doubt increased trade uncertainties imply more/faster rate cuts," Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients. "In fact [Thursday'] trade uncertainties more than offset the hawkish tilt at yesterday's FOMC meeting in terms of Fed expectations."
The market was disappointed after the Fed decision after Chairman Jerome Powell said the cut was not likely to be part of a longer loosening cycle. Traders took the tone as hawkish, and markets sold off sharply.
Stocks bounced back Thursday and were on their way to solid gains until Trump announced his intentions to levy another round of tariffs against China.
Mikkelsen said that not only the Fed but also the European Central Bank will be there to support the economy as the trade war cranks up. Fed officials have cited the trade tensions as a headwind for growth.
"An escalating trade dispute between the US and China also increases the likelihood of a response from the ECB exceeding the rate cut widely expected at its [September] meeting," Mikkelsen wrote.
Markets anticipate the ECB to cut rates and possibly do more asset purchases as the euro zone economy continues to slow.