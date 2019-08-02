How this former Amazon exec is turning Snap's ad business around, and now it's one of the hottest tech stocks

When Snap hosted an invite-only Partner Summit in Los Angeles in April, it was a chance for advertisers to see what the social media company had in store for the months ahead, like a new audience network and a gaming platform.



But for advertisers in attendance, it had a deeper meaning too.

The event "definitely showed a change in their approach to advertisers," said Cliff Atkinson, a senior vice president and executive director of digital media at ad agency RPA. "To share these types of new innovative opportunities with advertisers, it showed more of a willingness to share and be a little more personal with the advertising community."

"I've seen them present or share their shows at [events like] the Newfronts, but this was very different from that," he continued. "It was more visionary in regards to, 'This is how we're moving the company forward,' versus, 'Here's a few shows we're going to be launching if you guys want to be part of it, great.'"

For Atkinson, the event had one Snap exec's name written all over it: Jeremi Gorman, who was hired away from Amazon last year as chief business officer to replace part of the role vacated by Imran Khan.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced the appointment in October. Gorman, he told employees, would take charge of the social network's global business solutions, global online sales, customer operations and business marketing. Upon the news that Gorman and Chief Strategy Officer Jared Grusd were coming aboard, Snap shares immediately reacted, rising as much as 2%.

Gorman stepped in after a rough two years post-IPO for Snap, with its user base shrinking from 191 million daily users in the first quarter of 2018 to 188 million the following quarter. That seems to be seeing a turnaround. During the second quarter, Snap's user base grew to 203 million daily active users, making it the second quarter in a row of growth for the company. The company's stock as of Thursday was $17.17, 356% up from the company's lowest in the past 52 weeks.

eMarketer expects Snapchat to generate $1.36 billion in net worldwide ad revenue this year, a 30% increase over 2018, giving the company a 0.4% share of the worldwide digital ad market.

New products and ad formats have driven some of that growth: The company's lenses are popular ways for users to see what they'd look like as a person of the opposite sex or as a baby. It's also given advertisers more opportunities to reach those users, including through Snap Select, which lets brands run non-skip commercials on the part of the Snapchat app that has shows. Gorman said on last week's earnings call the company had more ad accounts active in the second quarter than ever before. The platform has also made strides in ad tech, adding spend from direct-response advertisers as one result.

Advertisers who work with Snap are seeing the momentum. Several ad industry insiders who spoke to CNBC said Gorman's strong reputation at Amazon preceded her as someone who's able to drive the sales organization at a large corporation to success. During the company's strong second-quarter earnings last week, Gorman was featured prominently.

She spoke of the company's intention to increase the number of active advertisers using Snapchat to grow revenue, and told investors the company's self-serve augmented reality tool has been scaling quickly. She outlined case studies with "Game of Thrones," Subway and the oral care brand Quip. She said the company had completed its sales reorganization in the U.S. And she finished with somewhat of a zinger stat: In the second quarter of 2019, North America year-over-year average revenue per user growth rate was 42% — its highest growth rate since the second quarter of 2017.

Gorman joined Snap from Amazon, where she was most recently the head of global field sales. Though her tenure at Snap is still young, advertisers told CNBC that her mark on the social media company is already undeniable.

"You've seen the company's market cap triple in the time she has been there," says MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan, who has worked with Gorman in her time so far at Snap. "Now, she can't take 100% of the credit, of course." But Gorman came in at a "really tough time" and brought both sensibility and an art that was needed to help the company, with having product and advertising work hand-in-hand, Kassan said. "She also brought the business acumen and the business process that they needed."

Agency leaders who have worked with Gorman's team at Snap said she has reorganized sales in a more specialized, intuitive format that makes it easier for advertisers to work with Snap team members. They said Snap has become simpler, more navigable and friendlier to partners and advertisers under her wing.

"She has a real appreciation for and sort of an empathy for the marketers that are using the Snap platform," said Alex Collmer, CEO of video creation platform Vidmob. "I think she does a great job of listening to them and hearing what they need to be successful and translating that back to the Snap business unit and make sure it's built and delivered."

Snap declined to make Gorman available for an interview.