Dow futures slightly lower after Trump's $300 billion China tariff threat

President Donald Trump has been "wildly unpredictable" and it's not clear what the end game for the trade war with China is, says David Adelman, former American ambassador to...World Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said Washington will apply 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.World Economyread more
President Donald Trump's threat to impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods is a serious gamble, Eurasia Group says.Politicsread more
While U.S. President Donald Trump's "No. 1 priority" is to get reelected next year, China is trying to wait out the American election cycle, said Eric Robertsen, head of...China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest salvo in his country's ongoing trade battle with Beijing is likely to hurt the American economy more than China's, analysts told CNBC.Economyread more
Asia stocks dropped in Friday afternoon trade after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States overnight escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.Asia Marketsread more
The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported a net second-quarter profit of £1.3 billion ($1.07 billion) on Friday, beating the £1 billion forecast from Reuters.Europe Newsread more
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
The first explosions were heard just before 9 a.m. (0200 GMT) at two sites near central Bangkok. A third blast was heard shortly afterwards at a government complex hosting...Asia Newsread more
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Friday morning, after President Donald Trump said he would slap an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports from next month.
At around 03:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 12 points, indicating a negative open of more than 14 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were slightly lower.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, the U.S. president said the 10% charge would be imposed on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The levy will take effect from September 1.
The move breaks a truce in the long-running trade war between the world's two largest economies, with investors fearful it could further disrupt global supply chains.
China's state media denounced Trump's tariff threat, with the editor in chief of the Global Times saying new charges would "by no means" bring both sides closer to a deal.
Instead, Hu Xijn said via Twitter that the move pushed a comprehensive trade agreement "further away."
On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor the latest reading of nonfarm payrolls at 08:30 a.m. ET. Average hourly wages and unemployment rate figures for July will be released at the same time.
International trade data for June, factory orders for June and consumer sentiment for July will also be released Friday morning.
In corporate news, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Arconic are among some of the major companies set to report their latest quarterly earnings before the opening bell.