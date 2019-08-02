'Kim does not want to disappoint me:' Trump downplays a series of North Korean ballistic missile launches

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.Economyread more
The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.Retailread more
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.Trading Nationread more
July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.Market Insiderread more
"They could be a very important part going forward, particularly in this global populist revolt," says the former White House chief strategist.Bitcoinread more
One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.Trading Nationread more
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to downplay a series of North Korean ballistic missile launches.Defenseread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
Wall Street strategists warned clients that they expected the next round of tariffs to go into effect on September 1.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.Morning Briefread more
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to downplay a series of North Korean ballistic missile launches and defend its leader Kim Jong Un.
"Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands," Trump wrote, adding that Kim "does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust."
"He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!"
Trump's tweets came a day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea. The missiles did not appear to pose any immediate threat to the U.S. or its allies in the region, three U.S. defense officials told NBC News.
Earlier this week, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles from the Hodo Peninsula in South Hamgyong province on the country's east coast. The projectiles appeared to be a different type to previous launches, National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
This week's tests come on the heels of an earlier test in July that marked the first provocation since Kim and Trump agreed in June to revive denuclearization talks. A summit between the two leaders in February failed to secure a deal.
North Korea, the only nation to have tested nuclear weapons this century, spent most of Trump's first year in office perfecting its nuclear arsenal. The newest member of the world's exclusive nuclear weapons club has stopped testing of its nukes for now as the U.S. and international community offer the possibility of relief from crippling economic sanctions.
Under the third-generation North Korean leader, the reclusive state has conducted its most powerful nuclear test, launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and threatened to send missiles into the waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.
Since 2011, Kim has fired more than 90 missiles and had four nuclear weapons tests, which is more than what his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, launched over a period of 27 years.