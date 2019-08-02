Trump is threatening France over its digital tax – these countries could be next

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on France over its plan to tax big U.S. tech firms like Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook.

The law, which was approved by the French Senate in July, imposes a 3% tax on companies that make at least 750 million euros ($834 million) in worldwide revenues from "digital activities," including 25 million euros ($28 million) from within France. The tax will retroactively apply from January 1, 2019.

But France isn't the only country pushing for a digital tax on tech giants. Other governments across Europe are moving forward with their own levies on Big Tech as the global effort to modernize the tax system stalls.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) agreed in May to address the tax challenges "arising from digitalization of the economy." Still the group has said it won't reach a unified solution on taxes until the end of 2020. Meanwhile an EU-wide effort to pass a digital tax failed last year amid opposition from countries like Ireland and the Netherlands.