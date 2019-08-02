'Tariff man is back,' major Wall Street strategists declare as trade ceasefire ends

China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

Wall Street strategists are preparing for what they call "a major escalation" in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement that a new tariff would go into effect on September 1st.

As recently as this week the two sides were meeting in Shanghai but that wasn't enough to stop the President from firing off a series of tweets to say that the U.S would be imposing a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"Tariff man is back," a Raymond James analyst wrote.

"The return of these increased tariffs is clearly unwelcome news, especially for consumer staples and tech companies that had hoped they avoided these additional tariffs," the Raymond James report said.

After speaking to clients, the firm said it's skeptical that the White House will move forward with anything that will actually damage the U.S. economy.

"Market sentiment, based upon extensive conversations and meetings with clients, is that Trump may rattle the cage on these trade fights, but will not do anything to harm the economy/cause a real market sell-off before the 2020 election."

There's nothing shocking about the most recent back and forth, according to Citi.

"Looking back at the last two years of trade negotiations, this should not be too surprising. It could be seen as a way to extracting maximum concessions from one's negotiating partner," Citi said.

But one firm warned clients that the real loser is definitely going to be the stock market.

"While we ultimately believe that US-China trade tensions will be resolved through negotiations, equities may struggle to move markedly higher until there is greater certainty," UBS said.

Here's what the major Wall Street strategists are saying about the latest U.S-China trade battle: