CEOs need to do a 'hell of a lot more' on gun control, says venture capitalist and Democratic donor Alan Patricof

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.Technologyread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.Investingread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...Politicsread more
Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.Trading Nationread more
Shares of Apple fell more than 4% on Monday, putting it on pace for its worst day since May 13.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.Investingread more
Americans are "outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed and the terror," Trump said in the roughly 10-minute speech.Politicsread more
Jerry Nadler said that Trump's call for immigration reform in the wake of two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead reminded the judiciary committee chairman of Nazi...Politicsread more
Alan Patricof, founder of the venture capital powerhouse Greycroft, is calling on Corporate America to come together to apply pressure on Washington to crack down on guns, following deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.
"I think we need a hell of a lot more activity on the part of company leaders to come out and massively say, 'We've got to do something about this,'" Patricof, a contributor to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, told CNBC on Monday. "Every time there's an episode that we just had this weekend, people for a day or two talk about it; Congress argues about it and nothing happens."
In about a 12 hour span from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, a shooting in El Paso followed by a separate attack in Dayton left 29 people dead and 53 wounded in the two cities.
President Donald Trump, who is expected to address the nation Monday, tweeted early in the morning, "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform."
Patricof said on "Squawk Box" that CEOs can't be afraid to speak out in favor of tighter gun control laws. "I think you got to do what's right. It's insane to have what's going on in this country. We all should be ashamed of it. We should be marching in the streets on gun violence."
One CEO speaking out is Apple's Tim Cook, tweeting on Sunday that he's "heartbroken" over the shootings while calling for Washington to address the gun violence in America.
"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results," wrote Cook, who has spoken out on social issues before. "It's time for good people with different views to stop finger pointing and come together to address this violence for the good of our country."