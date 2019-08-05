CEOs need to do a 'hell of a lot more' on gun control, says venture capitalist and Democratic donor Alan Patricof

Alan Patricof, founder of the venture capital powerhouse Greycroft, is calling on Corporate America to come together to apply pressure on Washington to crack down on guns, following deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.

"I think we need a hell of a lot more activity on the part of company leaders to come out and massively say, 'We've got to do something about this,'" Patricof, a contributor to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, told CNBC on Monday. "Every time there's an episode that we just had this weekend, people for a day or two talk about it; Congress argues about it and nothing happens."

In about a 12 hour span from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, a shooting in El Paso followed by a separate attack in Dayton left 29 people dead and 53 wounded in the two cities.

President Donald Trump, who is expected to address the nation Monday, tweeted early in the morning, "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform."

Patricof said on "Squawk Box" that CEOs can't be afraid to speak out in favor of tighter gun control laws. "I think you got to do what's right. It's insane to have what's going on in this country. We all should be ashamed of it. We should be marching in the streets on gun violence."

One CEO speaking out is Apple's Tim Cook, tweeting on Sunday that he's "heartbroken" over the shootings while calling for Washington to address the gun violence in America.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results," wrote Cook, who has spoken out on social issues before. "It's time for good people with different views to stop finger pointing and come together to address this violence for the good of our country."