Chinese travel demand will likely see 'relentless' growth despite trade disputes, hotelier says

The U.S.-China trade war will not likely stop Chinese tourists from going overseas, according to an international hotelier who told CNBC that outbound Chinese travel is set to continue growing strongly.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained since early 2018, with both countries slapping sanctions on the other.

Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted that a 10% tariff would be imposed on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1. Beijing said it would take countermeasures if the U.S. goes ahead with the threat.

But all that is not going to stop travelers from seeking new adventures overseas, said James Riley, group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, when asked if the trade dispute might discourage Chinese citizens from leaving their country.

"The upward trend in terms of Chinese travel is going to be relentless and continuing," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. "There's a really strong demand among Chinese consumers to be having new experiences."