Hong Kong's leader says the city is verging on 'a very dangerous situation'

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, said Monday that she believes her city is on the verge of "a very dangerous situation."

Those comments came in an address to the news media as the global financial center remains gripped by a general strike and continued protests.

Hong Kong has been rocked by political unrest for nearly three months now. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since early June, spurred by their opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to Mainland China. The proposal has been suspended — but not fully withdrawn — yet demonstrations continue and have shifted into a movement calling for autonomy, full democracy and the ousting of Lam.

During her Monday address, Lam said the demonstrators have taken their protests beyond the extradition bill, and she said the "extensive disruptions in the name of certain demands" have "seriously undermined Hong Kong's law and order."

The city's leaders pointed to disruptions to transportation — including those seen Monday during a general citywide strike — as evidence that the city was seeing a material impact from the protests.