Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Cook said he's "heartbroken" about the mass shootings that took place in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.

Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.

'Not everything should be thrown out here" on China's currency devaluation, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 11 years and could continue to fall as China and the United States escalate their trade dispute, analysts say.

Financial markets tumbled as trade friction prompted a stampede into relative safe harbors, including bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti says the partnership was the result of a "journey" after working with Grubhub, Doordash, Caviar and Postmates for the past two years.

Investing

Chipmakers, retailers and Apple set for big losses as trade war-related names drop in premarket

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • In early morning trading on Monday, shares of chipmakers, retailers, Apple and Wynn Resorts tumbled on fears that the U.S. and China's trade war is escalating.
  • Department store Kohl's is also hurting, down as much as 3% in premarket trading, as the new round of tariffs impacts apparel, footwear and toy products far more than the previous round.
  • The lack of clarity in trade negotiations weighed on Nvidia, AMD and Micron because Chinese technology company Huawei is a big customer of U.S.-made chips.
Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters

In early morning trading on Monday, shares of some chipmakers, retailers, Apple and Wynn Resorts tumbled on fears that the U.S. and China's trade war is escalating.

President Trump announced last week the U.S. would levy tariffs of 10% on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports. China appears to be retaliating by letting its currency weaken below 7 yuan per dollar and halting its imports of U.S. agricultural products.

The lack of clarity in trade negotiations weighed on chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Micron in premarket trading because Chinese technology company Huawei is a big customer of U.S.-made chips.

American chip stocks continue to suffer after China's Huawei was put on a blacklist that restricted American firms from selling products to the company. These stocks count on the business from Huawei, which uses the chips for smartphones and laptops.

Nvidia was down 3.6%, AMD fell 3.7% and Micron dropped 3% on Monday in early trading.

Apple was also 2.6% lower Monday morning as Apple relies on a large portion of sales coming from China. Despite Apple saying they moved some production out of China, tariffs can lead to major price increases for the iPhone and other Apple products.

Department store Kohl's is also hurting, down as much as 3% in premarket trading, as the new round of tariffs impacts apparel, footwear and toy products far more than the previous round. Retail analysts say retailers, specifically department stores, are poorly positioned to compete in the trade war environment with already low margins.

Share of casino operator Wynn Reports was down nearly 4% in premarket trading. Wynn is particularly vulnerable to a trade war because the company relies heavily on the business of its casinos on the Macau peninsula in China. A contraction in business in Macau would weigh on Wynn's margins.

Dow futures implied a drop of more than 360 points at the open.