Rating China's retaliation in the trade war: 'On a scale of 1-10, it's an 11'

The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend to a level that Cowen says, "on a scale of 1-10, it's an 11."

"Overnight, Chinese government retaliated against new U.S. tariffs, and it's designed to get the President's attention," Cowen analyst Chris Krueger said in a note to investors on Monday.

China responded on Monday in two ways to President Donald Trump announcing the U.S. will add 10% tariffs to $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

First, China's central bank allowed its currency the yuan to fall "below 7 to the dollar, which is a psychologically significant threshold," Krueger said.