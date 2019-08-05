European stocks seen sharply lower as trade tensions mount

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.Currenciesread more
Futures on Sunday evening pointed to an opening decline of more than 250 points for the Dow Jones Industrial Average at Monday's open.Pre-Marketsread more
Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries are proposing radical tax incentives for young people, as part of a drive to stem the flow of skilled workers to Western EU...Europe Newsread more
HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of its Chief Executive Officer John Flint, 51, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global...Banksread more
Virtually everyone present at an Oval Office meeting objected to Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.Traderead more
Americans barely had time to process the scale of the tragedy on the nation's southwestern border when violence struck another community, more than a thousand miles away from...U.S. Newsread more
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, spoke with the news media on Monday amid a general strike and following another protest-filled weekend.China Politicsread more
The president said he would make a statement on the shootings Monday. Trump said he has spoken to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and members of...Politicsread more
Outbound Chinese travel is set to continue to grow strongly in spite of the U.S.-China trade war, says group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, James Riley.Travelread more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.China Politicsread more
Oil could fall by $5 to $7 a barrel if China were to draw down these stored barrels, one expert told CNBC.Oilread more
European stocks were seen tumbling Monday morning as a rapid escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions continues to spook investors worldwide.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 77 points lower than Friday's close at 7,330, the DAX is expected to open around 112 points lower at 11,760 and the CAC 40 is seen falling around 50 points to 5,309, according to IG data.
Global stocks suffered a volatile session Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his plans to slap 10% tariffs on China's remaining $300 billion of exports to the United States, announcing the decision on Twitter having reportedly overruled his own advisors.
Asian markets continued to trade lower Monday, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which fell 2.9% by the afternoon as businesses braced for major disruptions amid a general strike aimed at bringing the city to a standstill.
Investors have been flocking to safe haven assets such as the yen, bonds and gold, with China's yuan skidding against the dollar. Wall Street on Friday closed out its worst week of 2019 so far.
With earnings season winding down, HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of CEO John Flint, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address a "challenging global environment" despite posting a 16% rise in half-year profit.