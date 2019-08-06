Amazon's PillPack is battling with CVS and Walgreens over getting patient prescriptions

PillPack packet Source: PillPack

As Amazon bolsters its PillPack business to take on the prescription drug market, industry stalwarts CVS and Walgreens are vigorously defending their turf, setting up a protracted battle between the old guard and the new. Amazon bought internet pharmacy PillPack last year, a deal that sent shares of pharmacy companies tumbling. To get people onto its mail-delivery service, PillPack needs patients to switch from their existing pharmacy, which often means transferring prescriptions from CVS or Walgreens, the two largest chains in the U.S. But PillPack has run into a significant roadblock in getting those transfers approved. CVS and Walgreens are rejecting an increasing number of their requests, claiming that PillPack isn't getting proper consent from patients. PillPack says it always gets patient approval before making transfer requests and blames the pharmacy giants for unfairly refusing to honor them, sometimes hanging up on PillPack's pharmacists or throwing the request forms in the trash. "While incumbent pharmacies may be disappointed in the loss of business, it is unacceptable to make unsubstantiated allegations about PillPack's practices while simultaneously creating systemic barriers that make it harder for a customer to switch pharmacies, " PillPack spokeswoman Jacquelyn Miller told CNBC. The conflict has continued to escalate, with a source familiar with the matter telling CNBC that Amazon is documenting all cases of refused transfers. The incumbents are unwilling to roll over for Amazon in a market where a single customer, who often has chronic conditions and requires regular refills, can represent thousands of dollars of revenue a year through copayments and insurance coverage.

PillPack co-founders TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen.

PillPack, a licensed pharmacy service in 49 of 50 states, launched in 2014 with a service that neatly packages, labels and delivers medications every month with free shipping. CVS has followed with its own multi-dose packaging option for patients who need help taking multiple medications. Walgreens also has a home delivery program. The intensifying spat over transfers offers a window into the larger challenge Amazon faces as it tries to mimic its e-commerce playbook in the prescription medication world, where spending in the U.S. is approaching $500 billion a year. The company is already battling Surescripts, an e-prescribing network part-owned by CVS and Express Scripts, over a patient data dispute. Last month, Surescripts threatened to cut off a contract with a third party called ReMy Health, which gave PillPack access to data about patient prescription histories, and said it would turn the case over to the FBI. CVS says it's not indiscriminately rejecting transfer orders, but rather is calling patients when a request is submitted to make sure the customer has asked for it. Many of these patients are older and unfamiliar with the new world of online shopping and mobile apps. The pharmacies say they're only denying transfers when patients tell them they never signed up for PillPack or have never even heard of it. The issue can be particularly challenging for people with dementia who may not have intended to sign up or not remembered doing so. Brian Caswell, the owner of Wolkar Drug in Kansas, said he's called patients about PillPack requests only to have them deny ever providing consent. "Could they have clicked on something online and forgot about it?" Caswell said. "It's possible." There could also be patients who did request a transfer to PillPack but are embarrassed to admit it when their pharmacist calls for confirmation.

Year-long dispute