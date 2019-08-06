These wealthy investors are trimming their stock holdings

Skip Navigation
China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Dow rises 250 points in rebound from worst day of the year

Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar

The market has further to fall before the selling subsides, chart...

Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.

The stock market is exactly where it was one year ago

The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.

Gun control isn't as risky for Democrats as it used to be

America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...

House Democrats ask National Archives for Brett Kavanaugh's White...

The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...

Nomura: A second market sell-off could be 'Lehman-like'

Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Take-Two Interactive,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Fed's Bullard: Let's see what the rate cut did before approving...

Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.

Sarah Palin's defamation suit against NY Times resurrected by...

The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...

How Disney's CEO Bob Iger revitalized an iconic American brand

Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...

FDA threatens criminal action against Novartis over faulty data...

Shares of the Swiss drugmaker tumbled 3.6% in early afternoon trading Tuesday.

Personal Finance

These wealthy investors are trimming their stock holdings

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • During the second quarter, members of TIGER 21, an investment club for high-net-worth individuals, dialed back their allocation to public equities.
  • These investors continue to sit on hefty cash cushions, reflecting concerns about a possible recession.
Borut Trdina | Getty Images

Wealthy investors are trimming their stock positions, amid anxiety around a trade war and instability in Washington.

Members of TIGER 21, an investment club for high-net-worth individuals, reduced their stock allocation to 21% from 22% during the second quarter, according to the group's quarterly report.

TIGER 21, a group of about 700 people with at least $10 million to invest, stands for The Investment Group for Enhanced Results in the 21st Century.

"They are concerned about the fact that the markets were priced to perfection; they thought they reached real highs," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder of TIGER 21.

"At the same time there are these looming black swans, this China situation, Russia and North Korea, the political instability in Washington," he said. "When you add them up, they've been feeling increasingly nervous."

VIDEO3:4203:42
US-China trade tensions are on the rise—Four experts on what to watch
Trading Nation

They are also concerned about the Federal Reserve and the prospect of even lower rates.

"Members said it's one thing if they stop raising rates, but if they start lowering rates, it's a real red flag," said Sonnenfeldt.

"Many members are concerned about how the Fed has become politicized, he said.

These investors continue to maintain a 12% allocation in cash and cash equivalents, both as a defensive move and to scoop up new opportunities in the event of a downturn.

Adding real estate

VIDEO7:4307:43
Here's how the Fed could react to an escalated US-China trade war
Squawk Box

Their allocation to commodities ticked up to 1%, from zero, a move they tend to make amid periods of perceived potential instability, TIGER 21 found.

"Commodities are sometimes the canary in the coal mine," said Sonnenfeldt.

"It's a small percentage of the portfolio, but when there's a raise even from a rounding error of zero to 1%, it's still statistically significant," he said.

At the same time, these wealthy investors continue to feel optimistic about real estate.

TIGER 21 members have stepped up their investments in real estate for the first time in three quarters. That asset class now accounts for 28% of their holdings, up from 26% in the first quarter.

Dialing back

Gary Houlder | Getty Images

Stocks aren't the only area where wealthy investors are pulling back their exposure.

Members of TIGER 21 cut their allocation to hedge funds, and that asset class accounts for 4% of their holdings, down from 5% in the first quarter.

They've also dialed down their holdings in private equity. They now hold 24% of their investible assets in that space, down a percentage point from the prior quarter.

Fixed income holdings continue to hold steady at 9%, according to TIGER 21.

CNBC's John Schoen contributed to this report.

