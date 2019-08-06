These wealthy investors are trimming their stock holdings

Wealthy investors are trimming their stock positions, amid anxiety around a trade war and instability in Washington.

Members of TIGER 21, an investment club for high-net-worth individuals, reduced their stock allocation to 21% from 22% during the second quarter, according to the group's quarterly report.

TIGER 21, a group of about 700 people with at least $10 million to invest, stands for The Investment Group for Enhanced Results in the 21st Century.

"They are concerned about the fact that the markets were priced to perfection; they thought they reached real highs," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder of TIGER 21.

"At the same time there are these looming black swans, this China situation, Russia and North Korea, the political instability in Washington," he said. "When you add them up, they've been feeling increasingly nervous."