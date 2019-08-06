These wealthy investors are trimming their stock holdings

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollarMarketsread more
Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.Marketsread more
The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.US Marketsread more
America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...Politicsread more
The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...Politicsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.Economyread more
The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...Politicsread more
Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...Evolveread more
Wealthy investors are trimming their stock positions, amid anxiety around a trade war and instability in Washington.
Members of TIGER 21, an investment club for high-net-worth individuals, reduced their stock allocation to 21% from 22% during the second quarter, according to the group's quarterly report.
TIGER 21, a group of about 700 people with at least $10 million to invest, stands for The Investment Group for Enhanced Results in the 21st Century.
"They are concerned about the fact that the markets were priced to perfection; they thought they reached real highs," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder of TIGER 21.
"At the same time there are these looming black swans, this China situation, Russia and North Korea, the political instability in Washington," he said. "When you add them up, they've been feeling increasingly nervous."
They are also concerned about the Federal Reserve and the prospect of even lower rates.
"Members said it's one thing if they stop raising rates, but if they start lowering rates, it's a real red flag," said Sonnenfeldt.
"Many members are concerned about how the Fed has become politicized, he said.
These investors continue to maintain a 12% allocation in cash and cash equivalents, both as a defensive move and to scoop up new opportunities in the event of a downturn.
Their allocation to commodities ticked up to 1%, from zero, a move they tend to make amid periods of perceived potential instability, TIGER 21 found.
"Commodities are sometimes the canary in the coal mine," said Sonnenfeldt.
"It's a small percentage of the portfolio, but when there's a raise even from a rounding error of zero to 1%, it's still statistically significant," he said.
At the same time, these wealthy investors continue to feel optimistic about real estate.
TIGER 21 members have stepped up their investments in real estate for the first time in three quarters. That asset class now accounts for 28% of their holdings, up from 26% in the first quarter.
Stocks aren't the only area where wealthy investors are pulling back their exposure.
Members of TIGER 21 cut their allocation to hedge funds, and that asset class accounts for 4% of their holdings, down from 5% in the first quarter.
They've also dialed down their holdings in private equity. They now hold 24% of their investible assets in that space, down a percentage point from the prior quarter.
Fixed income holdings continue to hold steady at 9%, according to TIGER 21.
CNBC's John Schoen contributed to this report.
More from Personal Finance:
How to protect your savings in a trade war
Joe Biden used this tax strategy. You can, too
What the Fed does and why you should care