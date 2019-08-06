Trump is risking his reelection with the trade war, says Strategas analyst Clifton

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Allergan, Dean Foods,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Dow set to rebound by 170 points at the open after China...

Dow futures jumped more than 200 points following a 760 point decline on Monday.

Marketsread more

China responds to US after Treasury designates Beijing as a...

The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.

World Politicsread more

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

Marketsread more

Trump is risking his re-election with the trade war, says...

President Donald Trump's trade war risks damaging the economy, as well as his own re-election chances, according to Strategas.

Market Insiderread more

Here's why the worst isn't over for energy stocks, technician...

Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.

Trading Nationread more

China pulling out of agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Cigna, Northrop Grumman &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

Trump says US in 'strong position' and money 'pouring' in from...

Trump said that the U.S. is in a "very strong" position and that interest rates and investment opportunities are drawing money from China.

Marketsread more

The US and China drag currencies into their fight. Here's what...

Beijing allowed its currency, the yuan, to weaken to more than 7 per U.S. dollar — which led to the Trump administration labeling China a currency manipulator.

World Economyread more

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020...

"A trade deal now looks far off," analysts at Goldman Sachs said, amid rapidly intensifying tensions between the two economic giants.

World Politicsread more

Stephen Roach: US declaring China a currency manipulator is an...

Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...

Currenciesread more
Market Insider

Trump is risking his reelection with the trade war, says Strategas analyst Clifton

Patti Domm@pattidomm
Key Points
  • President Trump's trade war with China is slamming the stock market, often referred to as a reflection of his own success, and is now threatening the economy.
  • Strategas policy analyst Daniel Clifton said "Trump is trading away his re-election."
  • The Fed's rate cuts will be the next event that can help the market as Trump doubles down with new trade tariffs, said Clifton.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House en route West Virginia in Washington, July 24, 2019.
Mary F. Calvert | Reuters

President Donald Trump's trade war is slamming the stock market and risks damaging the global economy, as well as his own re-election chances, according to Strategas head of policy research Daniel Clifton.

"Trump is trading away his reelection," said Clifton.

Stocks posted their worst day of the year after China retaliated to Trump's 10% tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods. The battle continued into Monday evening with the Trump administration officially labeling China a currency manipulator, just months after it had said China's handling of its currency was not in violation of the law.

The action was in response to the retaliatory moves in the yuan, which fell below the key 7 to the dollar level Monday as China seemingly failed to prop it up as it has been doing.

"Forward looking inflation indicators are suggesting a very meaningful slowdown in economic growth," Clifton said, adding Trump has been counting on voters seeing the promise of a better economy for all Americans.

"Without a better economy, it's hard to see how he wins re-election. I'm not sure a muddle through works. He needs better," said Clifton.

Trump has repeatedly identified his own success with the stock market's progress. The S&P 500 is still up 13.5% year-to-date, after losing 3% Monday and 3% last week. Stock investors have counted on the so-called Trump put to rescue the market from past swoons, meaning Trump would take action before it fell too far.

"While the world waits for a Trump put, you're really going to wait for the next data point from the Federal Reserve. It's going to be the Powell put that comes into affect," said Clifton. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was criticized by Trump last week for not cutting rates deep enough and markets took his press briefing as hawkish, following the Fed's first rate cut in more than a decade. But since Trump upped the ante in the trade war Thursday, markets are expecting about two more cuts this year.

"He's digging in," Clifton said of Trump. "He's digging in against the advice of all of his advisors."

Source: Strategas Research