Consider this investment if you're worried about losing all your money

For investors on the hunt for a safe place to stow some of their money, one old-school option might be a good fit. The Series I savings bond, issued by the U.S. Treasury since 1998, comes with a fixed rate of return, plus variable interest that's based on the rate of inflation. And while these bonds come with holding periods, and investors could earn more elsewhere, the option offers some guarantees that may appeal to skittish investors. "The returns are by no means something to get excited about," said certified financial planner Peter Palion, founder and president at Master Plan Advisory in East Meadow, New York.

"But the good thing is that you redeem an I Bond directly with the U.S. Treasury," he said. "There is no market adjustment of any kind." In contrast to U.S. Treasury bonds that trade in the securities market, the value of the Series I bond is guaranteed to not drop in value. And a variable interest rate that's based on inflation aims to ensure your money maintains its spending power. Moreover, that rate is guaranteed to never drop below zero if deflation were to hit the U.S. "I like the inflation protection," said Leon LaBrecque, a CFP and chief growth officer at Sequoia Financial Group in Troy, Michigan. Right now, I Bonds issued from May through October 2019 are returning 1.9% — that combines a fixed rate of 0.5% and a variable inflation-based rate of 1.4%. That piece of the formula adjusts every six months (in May and November) to reflect new inflation numbers.