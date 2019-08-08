Baby boomers' wealth is 12 times greater compared to millennials. Here's why

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.US Marketsread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Pricing in a trade war is hard enough, but it's being made even more challenging by having to account for President Donald Trump's Twitter feed.Traderead more
Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn is doubtful rate cuts can simply solve the problems facing the economy.Marketsread more
Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio says "the level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable."Food & Beverageread more
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock continues to fall.Marketsread more
Activist investor Carl Icahn takes aim at Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub for a 41% decline in the company's value.Marketsread more
The Trump Victory Committee raised the hefty sum with high ticket prices for fundraisers at the homes of real estate executive Joe Farrell and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen...2020 Electionsread more
The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.Marketsread more
AMD launched its new data center chip for high-performance computing on Wednesday, and customers include Google and Twitter.Technologyread more
Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the raids could be the largest such operation thus far in any single state.Politicsread more
The wealth gap between baby boomers and millennials has become a gulf.
Back in 1998, the average household aged 52 to 70 years had a net worth of $747,600, while households in the 20 to 35 age bracket had an average net worth of $103,400, according to a MagnifyMoney analysis of Federal Reserve data.
Over the last two decades, the oldest cohort has seen their average net worth grow to $1.2 million.
Meanwhile, the 20- to 35-year-olds have an average net worth of $100,800.
"The young adults of 20 years ago were in a much different place," said Mandi Woodruff, executive editor at MagnifyMoney.
Rising housing costs are in part to blame for millennials' difficulty accumulating wealth.
The median home value in the U.S. today is $227,700, according to Zillow. The number has skyrocketed since 1990, when the median home value was $79,100 (or $101,100, when adjusted for inflation) according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Millennials have also been hit hard by student debt.
The Federal Reserve estimates that there is around $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt in the U.S. and that, of the roughly 45 million Americans with the loans, more than a third are under 30.
In addition to these rising costs, the Great Recession also caused millennials to be timid about entering the market, Woodruff said.
"If you watched your parents' nest eggs, their 401(k)s get depleted, you might respond to that by saying a 401(k) is not a safe vehicle," Woodruff said. "There's this fear around getting into investing.
"There's a fear around opening a 401(k)."
Millennials shouldn't let market anxiety deter them from investing. After all, they have the greatest asset on their side: time.
"Save, save, save, because over the next 30 to 40 years, that is going to help you achieve the financial security that you desire," said Paula Mogan, a certified financial planner and senior vice president at global investment bank UBS.
Pay off high-interest debt. Credit card debt often has high interest rates, which makes it costly to maintain. Refinancing a mortgage at a lower rate might make sense, in some cases.
Set up an emergency fund. Have enough money to cover six months' worth of expenses. Set up an automatic transfer from your checking to your savings so you don't have to think about making that small sacrifice each month.
Take advantage of benefits. When you get your first job, put 10% to 15% of your paycheck into a 401(k) plan, especially if your company will match the contribution.
More from Personal Finance:
1 in 3 consumers fear they will max out a credit card
How much money do you need to retire? Try $1.7 million
Student loan payment help is popular job perk but hard to find
Some employers include student debt assistance as an employee benefit, so ask about it, said Mogan.
Budget for your goals. Write down your goals — such as buying a home, getting married, having children — and categorize them into short-term, intermediate or long-term, said Mogan. Then budget for them.
"For example, if a young couple is getting married, buying a home might be a five-year goal," she said. "Set up a separate account for that specific goal."