Baby boomers' wealth is 12 times greater compared to millennials. Here's why

The wealth gap between baby boomers and millennials has become a gulf.

Back in 1998, the average household aged 52 to 70 years had a net worth of $747,600, while households in the 20 to 35 age bracket had an average net worth of $103,400, according to a MagnifyMoney analysis of Federal Reserve data.

Over the last two decades, the oldest cohort has seen their average net worth grow to $1.2 million.

Meanwhile, the 20- to 35-year-olds have an average net worth of $100,800.

"The young adults of 20 years ago were in a much different place," said Mandi Woodruff, executive editor at MagnifyMoney.