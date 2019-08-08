FTSE 100 CEOs are falling like bowling pins: Here's why

Turnover of CEOs at FTSE 100 companies is on pace for an all-time record in 2019, with 14 bosses having left or announced plans to leave their posts so far this year.

HSBC's John Flint became the latest casualty on Monday, after the bank announced it needed a change in leadership after just 18 months with Flint at the helm.

To put the rate of attrition into context, a total of 18 CEO changes were announced in 2018, itself well above of the annual average since 2011 of 12, and the highest figure since 2007.

There are three factors at work in businesses' ravenous appetite for change, according to AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

First, the FTSE 100 has struggled to make headway over the past 18-24 months. The British blue chip index was trading at around 7,199 Thursday afternoon after a positive session, only around 3.8% higher than its peak in December 1999.

Mould suggested that this sluggish performance has increased the level of pressure on CEOs from fund managers to perform, since they in turn are under growing pressure from investors. The next factor is the lower for longer environment.

"Cash is earning nothing in the bank for companies so managers are under pressure to do something smart with it to conjure up growth in a low interest rate, low growth, low inflation environment or just give it back to investors," Mould told CNBC on Thursday.

The third source of pressure is primarily U.S.-based activist investors "raising the temperature," he added.