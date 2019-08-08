Retiring overseas? How Medicare may (or may not) fit into your plans

For Edd and Cynthia Staton, reaching age 65 while living in Ecuador meant making a decision about Medicare. The retired couple already had health insurance through that country's national health plan, and Medicare generally provides no coverage overseas. Yet the Statons knew that if they someday faced an unplanned relocation back to the U.S. and tried to sign up at that point, they would pay a steep price in the form of late-enrollment penalties. "People may expatriate with thoughts of not going back to the States, or of visiting on a limited basis, but you never know what the future holds," said Edd Staton, 70, who along with wife Cynthia, 66, operate a website for people considering a retirement abroad. They said they have not yet used their Medicare benefits, despite paying monthly premiums and visiting the U.S. multiple times a year.

Cynthia and Edd Staton say an unusual strategy saved their retirement. Courtesy: Edd and Cynthia Staton

Exactly how many U.S. expats are retirees is hard to come by. In 2016, the State Department estimated that roughly 9 million non-military Americans were living overseas, according to various reports. Separately, Social Security Administration data show that about 692,000 monthly checks go to overseas addresses. For many people, living abroad means access to cheaper health-care coverage. The Statons, for instance, said they pay $81 monthly for coverage through Ecuador's national health plan. It comes with no deductible and no restrictions for pre-existing conditions. Once expats reach age 65, though, things can get a little messy. That's the age when you become eligible for Medicare. And depending on how long you remain overseas and whether you are working there, it may make sense to be on Medicare — even though it won't be any help while you're on foreign soil.

"The question is, what is your intention?" said Roger Luchene, a Medicare agent with Hammer Financial Group in Schererville, Indiana. "Are you moving back, or going back and forth between that country and the U.S.? "If either are the case, you should probably have Medicare," he added. While you can tap your Social Security benefits as early as age 62, you become eligible for Medicare at age 65. You get an initial enrollment period, as it's called, which starts three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after it (seven months total). Basic Medicare consists of two parts. Part A, which provides hospital coverage, is free as long as you or your spouse has at least a 10-year work history of paying into the system. Part B (outpatient care) has a premium. In 2019, the base amount is $135.50, although higher earners pay more. "You have the responsibility of applying for Parts A and B when you turn 65 unless you've been collecting Social Security early, in which case you're auto-enrolled unless you opt out," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans. More from Personal Finance:

You work for an employer with no special health benefits, but are covered under the national health system of the country in which you live.

You are self-employed and covered under the national health system of the country in which you live.

You are the spouse of anybody in the above three categories, with the same coverage.

You are volunteering abroad and have health coverage from an approved sponsoring organization, such as the Peace Corps. Otherwise, you can expect to pay late-enrollment penalties if you miss your initial enrollment period. Be aware that you'd also need to prove that you had qualifying coverage while working overseas, Barry said. That means you should hold onto things like tax returns, pay stubs, medical statements, and records of doctor visits and bills. You also need to be aware that different situations come with different enrollment times if you're signing up late for Medicare, whether you live overseas or not. For instance, if you get a special enrollment period because you had qualifying coverage and were employed, that window starts when you lose that coverage (or employment, whichever is first) and lasts eight months. In that situation, your coverage begins the month after you sign up. However, if you don't have a qualifying health plan and sign up late for Medicare, you can only enroll in the general enrollment period, which lasts from Jan. 1 to March 31. Then you have to wait for coverage to be effective July 1.

