Trump floated commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence last year. Here's why it might happen now, a family friend says

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.Technologyread more
When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."Technologyread more
Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue...Retailread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Shares of pop culture collectible maker Funko jumped as much as 11% after the closing bell Thursday after the company posted a 38% increase in sales and raised its outlook for...Entertainmentread more
President Donald Trump said this week that he was considering a commutation of the remainder of former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence.
It wasn't the president's first time floating the offer. But Blagojevich's friends and family think it could actually happen this time.
Mark Vargas, a former Defense Department official who described himself as a "Blagojevich family friend" in a phone call with CNBC, said that the "big difference" is that Blagojevich has seen more recent support than when Trump first raised the issue last year.
There's "more activity and support, public support now," Vargas said. "A little bit more momentum."
On Wednesday night, upon return to Washington after visiting the first responders and victims of two deadly mass shootings over the weekend, Trump made the surprise announcement.
"We're going to be doing something very, I think -- very impactful," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.
"A man who is a Democrat, not a Republican -- who I don't know very well, but he was on 'The Apprentice' for a couple of weeks," Trump said, referring to his defunct reality television show. "His name is Rod Blagojevich. And I am thinking about commuting his sentence ... in fact, I'm very strongly considering that -- I think he was treated unbelievably unfairly."
Trump seemed to bring up the issue out of the blue. But he had made nearly identical comments in May 2018, when he said he is "seriously thinking about -- not pardoning -- but I am seriously thinking of a curtailment of Blagojevich."
"He shouldn't have been put in jail," Trump said then.
Trump had also weighed a pardon for celebrity chef and media mogul Martha Stewart — who was also an "Apprentice" star — in those same remarks. Earlier that day, Trump said he would pardon right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, who had produced a flattering political documentary comparing Trump to President Abraham Lincoln.
D'Souza's pardon later came to pass. But Blagojevich remained in Colorado federal prison, where he has been held since 2012.
Blagojevich was found guilty of trying to benefit from the process of selecting a replacement for the Illinois Senate seat that Barack Obama vacated after he was elected president in 2008. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
The disgraced former governor, now 62, is currently set to remain in prison until at least May 2024.
The New York Times, citing people with knowledge of the commutation talks, reported that Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, had suggested Blagojevich be pardoned, "saying that it would appeal to Democrats."
But Trump still faces headwinds, notably from his own party members.
The entire House Republican delegation from Illinois came out against a commutation for Blagojevich on Thursday afternoon.
Blagojevich "has a clear and documented record of egregious corruption," they said in a joint statement. Commuting his sentence "sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the trust voters place in elected officials."
"I was very happy to hear [Trump's most recent] comments about Blagojevich," said Len Goodman, an attorney for Blagojevich, in an email to CNBC. "I hope to see him back home soon."
Blagojevich's wife, Patti Blagojevich, said in a tweet Thursday that Trump's recent comments "make us very hopeful that our almost 11 year nightmare might soon be over."
Vargas noted that other high-profile political figures had recently called for Blagojevich to be pardoned. Rev. Jesse Jackson, as well as his son, former Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr., D-Ill., wrote a letter to Trump in July requesting a pardon for the former governor.
"We agree with your assessment that Mr. Blagojevich's sentence of 14 years was both unfair and unnecessary," they wrote.
And Vargas pointed to former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who begged Trump in a tweet to "send him home already!"
Kerik, reportedly a protege of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to federal charges, including tax fraud.