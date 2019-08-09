Asia Pacific shares set to trade mixed as investors await Chinese inflation data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Friday, with investors awaiting the release of Chinese inflation data.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,675 while its counterpart in Osaka traded at 20,760. The benchmark Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,593.35.

Stocks in Australia, on the other hand, were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,533.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,568.10.

Markets in Singapore and Taiwan are closed on Friday.