Asia Pacific shares set to trade mixed as investors await Chinese inflation data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Friday, with investors awaiting the release of Chinese inflation data.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,675 while its counterpart in Osaka traded at 20,760. The benchmark Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,593.35.
Stocks in Australia, on the other hand, were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,533.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,568.10.
Markets in Singapore and Taiwan are closed on Friday.
China's inflation rate for the month of July is set to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. Investors will be looking out for the impact of pork prices, which have been persistently high this year as African swine fever hit hog herds in the country.
The People's Bank of China's midpoint fix for the yuan will also be closely watched when it comes out around 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN. On Thursday, the central bank set the midpoint at 7.0039 per dollar, its weakest level since late April 2008.
The Chinese currency has come into focus this week after it weakened past the 7-yuan-per-dollar mark on Monday for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, sending markets into a frenzy.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 371.12 points to close at 26,378.19 and the S&P 500 ended its trading day 1.9% higher at 2,938.09. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2% to close at 8,039.16.
Thursday's gains helped the indexes recover most of the sharp losses from Monday's session — the Dow and S&P 500 fell nearly 3% each on Monday while the Nasdaq dropped 3.5%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.618 after touching lows below 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.81 against the dollar after seeing levels above 106 earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6795 after rising from levels below $0.678 in the previous session.
Here is a look at some of the data set to be released today:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.