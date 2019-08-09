China's food prices jump 9.1% in July as the country battles African swine fever

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...Asia Politicsread more
Investors are keeping a close watch on China's inflation rate for the month of July, due to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
China's July food prices jumped 9.1% from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, as the country battles soaring pork prices amid the spread of African swine fever.
In comparison June, food prices rose 8.3% from a year ago. Non-food items in July were 1.3% higher, government data showed.
Overall, China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% from a year ago in July, slightly higher than the 2.7% analysts in a Reuters poll had expected.
China's Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.3% in July from a year ago, compared to the 0.1% decline analysts in the Reuters poll had expected.
That was the first time China's PPI — a gauge of corporate profitability — fell in three years, adding to concerns of deflationary risks in the world's second largest economy.
This comes as China and the U.S. continue to be locked in a prolonged tariff battle that has dragged on for more than a year. Both countries have slapped additional levies on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods, and the escalating tensions have spooked world markets and hurt the outlook for global economic growth.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.