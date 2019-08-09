China fixes its yuan midpoint at 7.0136 per dollar, setting it weaker than 7 for the second time this week

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Investors are keeping a close watch on China's inflation rate for the month of July, due to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.Technologyread more
China's central bank on Friday set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.
That followed Thursday's rate of at 7.0039 yuan per dollar — the weakest level since April 21, 2008. Analysts were expecting the People's Bank of China to set the midpoint at 7.0222 at per dollar on Friday.
Investors have been monitoring the onshore exchange rate closely this week after the yuan weakened past a psychologically important level of 7 per dollar on Monday for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008. That in turn prompted the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China as a currency manipulator, a move no White House had exercised since the Clinton administration.
The PBOC allows the local currency to fluctuate against the greenback within a narrow band of 2% from each day's midpoint. This is known as the on-shore yuan whereas the less restrictive exchange rate used outside mainland China is known as the offshore yuan.
The on-shore yuan last traded at 7.0440 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan traded at 7.0816 on Friday at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
For its part, the Chinese central bank denied it's devaluing the currency to counter American tariffs.
Monday's move could be a start of additional weakening of the yuan, Citi analysts wrote in a recent note.
"It is likely that further depreciation actions could be in the pipeline should the trade war tensions escalate," the analysts said. "For the exchange rate policy to be used effectively, we could not rule out future one-off large depreciation, either, given China has already tightened its capital controls since end 2016."
The yuan has weakened in recent months against the dollar as the trade war between Beijing and Washington intensified. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1 even after the two countries restarted trade talks in Shanghai.
Year-to-date, the onshore currency pair is down about 2.5%.
A weaker yuan makes Chinese exports more attractive in international markets, and the Trump administration has frequently complained it's giving Beijing a trade advantage.
But, that could provide "significant headwinds for China's commodity imports in coming months," Vivek Dhar, senior analyst for mining and energy commodities research at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a Friday note. Some of those important commodities include iron ore, coal and gas.
Still, Beijing wants to keep the currency stable to avoid the uncertainties brought about by large depreciation, analysts have said.