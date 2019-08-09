China fixes its yuan midpoint at 7.0136 per dollar, setting it weaker than 7 for the second time this week

China's central bank on Friday set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.

That followed Thursday's rate of at 7.0039 yuan per dollar — the weakest level since April 21, 2008. Analysts were expecting the People's Bank of China to set the midpoint at 7.0222 at per dollar on Friday.

Investors have been monitoring the onshore exchange rate closely this week after the yuan weakened past a psychologically important level of 7 per dollar on Monday for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008. That in turn prompted the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China as a currency manipulator, a move no White House had exercised since the Clinton administration.

The PBOC allows the local currency to fluctuate against the greenback within a narrow band of 2% from each day's midpoint. This is known as the on-shore yuan whereas the less restrictive exchange rate used outside mainland China is known as the offshore yuan.

The on-shore yuan last traded at 7.0440 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan traded at 7.0816 on Friday at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

For its part, the Chinese central bank denied it's devaluing the currency to counter American tariffs.