'Justice must still be served': Victims demand action after Epstein suicide

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide a month after arrest in child sex...

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held without bail.

Politicsread more

Attorney General Barr 'appalled' by Epstein's suicide, says...

Epstein was in his own cell, but was not currently on suicide watch at the time of his death, people familiar with the investigation said.

Politicsread more

'Justice must still be served': Victims demand action after...

Jennifer Araoz, who says she was raped by Epstein when she was 15, said she was "angry Jeffrey Epstein will not have to face his survivors of his abuse in court."

Politicsread more

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Politicsread more

Older Boeing jets are now in hot demand because of the 737 Max...

Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Elizabeth Warren's gun control plan pushes for higher taxes on...

The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.

2020 Electionsread more

Why Yelp is betting on brands like McDonald's to save its ads...

After a period of struggle, Yelp is seeing some momentum in part because of its growing multi-location business.

Technologyread more

Automakers trim production as market weakens – but hope to avoid...

Industry officials, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, say they learned critical lessons during the last recession and hope to be more proactive this time around.

Autosread more

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

Technologyread more

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

Navarro says US will take strong action against China if it...

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.

Investingread more

Trump says Kim will stop short-range missile tests when US-South...

Trump also said that Kim stated he would like to start negotiations as soon as the exercises are over.

World Newsread more
Politics

'Justice must still be served': Victims demand action after Epstein suicide

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Jennifer Araoz, who says she was raped by Epstein when she was 15, said she was "angry Jeffrey Epstein will not have to face his survivors of his abuse in court."
  • "Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served," she said. "I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims."
Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA in 1984.
Rick Friedman | Corbis News | Getty Images

The victims of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein expressed outrage in the wake of the wealthy financier's death by suicide Saturday, and are calling on authorities to pursue his alleged accomplices.

Jennifer Araoz, who says she was raped by Epstein when she was 15, said she was "angry Jeffrey Epstein will not have to face his survivors of his abuse in court."

"We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives," Araoz said. "While he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed the pain and trauma he caused so many people."

"Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served," she continued. "I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims."

Sigrid McCawley, the lawyer to Virginia Roberts Giuffre and other victims, said it was no coincidence that Epstein took his life less than 24 hours after court documents that were unsealed detailing "the scope, scale and sophistication of the international sex trafficking operation Epstein."

"The reckoning of accountability begun by the voices of brave and truthful victims should not end with Jeffrey Epstein's cowardly and shameful suicide," McCawley said.

"We are hopeful that the government will continue to investigate and will focus on those who participated and facilitated Epstein's horrifying sex trafficking scheme that damaged so many," she said.

Florida congresswoman Lois Frankel said the House Committee on Oversight and Reform should begin its investigation immediately. 

"The death of Jeffrey Epstein does not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence," Frankel said. "With the obvious end to criminal proceedings against Epstein, it is important that the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform begin its investigation immediately."

Related Tags