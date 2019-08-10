'Justice must still be served': Victims demand action after Epstein suicide

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held without bail.Politicsread more
Epstein was in his own cell, but was not currently on suicide watch at the time of his death, people familiar with the investigation said.Politicsread more
Jennifer Araoz, who says she was raped by Epstein when she was 15, said she was "angry Jeffrey Epstein will not have to face his survivors of his abuse in court."Politicsread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.Aerospace & Defenseread more
The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.2020 Electionsread more
After a period of struggle, Yelp is seeing some momentum in part because of its growing multi-location business.Technologyread more
Industry officials, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, say they learned critical lessons during the last recession and hope to be more proactive this time around.Autosread more
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....Technologyread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.Investingread more
The victims of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein expressed outrage in the wake of the wealthy financier's death by suicide Saturday, and are calling on authorities to pursue his alleged accomplices.
Jennifer Araoz, who says she was raped by Epstein when she was 15, said she was "angry Jeffrey Epstein will not have to face his survivors of his abuse in court."
"We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives," Araoz said. "While he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed the pain and trauma he caused so many people."
"Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served," she continued. "I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims."
Sigrid McCawley, the lawyer to Virginia Roberts Giuffre and other victims, said it was no coincidence that Epstein took his life less than 24 hours after court documents that were unsealed detailing "the scope, scale and sophistication of the international sex trafficking operation Epstein."
"The reckoning of accountability begun by the voices of brave and truthful victims should not end with Jeffrey Epstein's cowardly and shameful suicide," McCawley said.
"We are hopeful that the government will continue to investigate and will focus on those who participated and facilitated Epstein's horrifying sex trafficking scheme that damaged so many," she said.
Florida congresswoman Lois Frankel said the House Committee on Oversight and Reform should begin its investigation immediately.
"The death of Jeffrey Epstein does not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence," Frankel said. "With the obvious end to criminal proceedings against Epstein, it is important that the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform begin its investigation immediately."