Asia stocks set to trade lower as Hong Kong crisis grows

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Tuesday, as Hong Kong will attempt to return to normalcy following crippling protests in the last few days.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, which return to trade Tuesday following a holiday yesterday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,285, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,500. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,684.82.

Stocks in Australia were also set to decline at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,480.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,590.30.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong authorities will attempt to restart flights at the airport after operations were crippled on Monday due to protests, which have turned increasingly violent since June. The airport authority had said it was working with airlines to resume flights from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng index continued its slide throughout the past week, closing at 25,824.72 on Monday.

The Chinese yuan midpoint will also be watched when it comes out around 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint above the psychologically important 7-yuan-per-dollar level for the third consecutive session on Monday. The Chinese currency has been closely watched by investors in recent days after it weakened past the 7 level against the greenback last week, leading the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China a currency manipulator.