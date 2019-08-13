Asia stocks set to trade lower as Hong Kong crisis grows

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.US Marketsread more
The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.Technologyread more
Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.Marketsread more
Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...The Fedread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...Restaurantsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.Marketsread more
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.Politicsread more
A U.S. federal court on Monday issued a permanent injunction against American Airlines Group's mechanics union, which the airline had accused of illegal slowdowns it said had...Airlinesread more
New York Times columnist James Stewart revealed in a column Monday he had visited Jeffrey Epstein at his mansion in Manhattan a year ago.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Tuesday, as Hong Kong will attempt to return to normalcy following crippling protests in the last few days.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, which return to trade Tuesday following a holiday yesterday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,285, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,500. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,684.82.
Stocks in Australia were also set to decline at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,480.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,590.30.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong authorities will attempt to restart flights at the airport after operations were crippled on Monday due to protests, which have turned increasingly violent since June. The airport authority had said it was working with airlines to resume flights from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng index continued its slide throughout the past week, closing at 25,824.72 on Monday.
The Chinese yuan midpoint will also be watched when it comes out around 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint above the psychologically important 7-yuan-per-dollar level for the third consecutive session on Monday. The Chinese currency has been closely watched by investors in recent days after it weakened past the 7 level against the greenback last week, leading the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China a currency manipulator.
Overnight stateside, the Dow dropped 391 points to close at 25,896.44, while the S&P 500 fell 1.24% to end its trading day at 2,882.44. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.2% to close at 7,863.41.
That came as bond yields declined amid concerns over the state of the global economy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which fell to its lowest since 2016 last week, dipped to 1.63% on Monday. The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to only 6 basis points on Monday, near its lowest level since 2007. It was last at 1.6403%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.380 after falling from highs above 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.25 against the dollar after seeing lows above 105.5 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6750 following a decline from levels above $0.676 yesterday.
CNBC's Yun Li and Reuters contributed to this report.