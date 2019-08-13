Facebook reportedly hired people to transcribe voice calls made on Messenger

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Technologyread more

CBS and Viacom have finally agreed to merge — here's what they...

CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...

Technologyread more

Stocks surge after US delays some China tariffs

Stocks surged after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.

US Marketsread more

Main yield curve nearly inverts

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

Bondsread more

Trump just blinked in China trade war, Jim Chanos says

"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.

Traderead more

Warden of jail where Epstein killed himself reassigned, 2 guards...

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was being held on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his controversial death.

Politicsread more

Greenspan says 'there is no barrier' to negative yields in the US

Alan Greenspan said nothing is stopping the U.S. from getting sucked into the global trend of negative yielding debt, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The Fedread more

Gold could hit $2,000 in a world full of negative yields

In a world full of negative yielding debt, hard assets like gold could become even more attractive.

Market Insiderread more

USTR removes some items from China tariff list, delays others

The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.

Marketsread more

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

The Fedread more

Hong Kong airport calm, after police clashed with protesters...

Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's airport late Tuesday night, moving into the terminal where the demonstrators had shut down operations at the...

Politicsread more

Trump says he delayed tariffs because of concerns over Christmas...

The Trump administration announced hours earlier that it would delay until Dec. 15 some of the tariffs that were originally scheduled to come into effect on Sept. 1.

Politicsread more
Tech

Facebook reportedly hired people to transcribe voice calls made on Messenger

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Facebook has been listening to and transcribing conversations held through Facebook Messenger, according to Bloomberg.
  • The company stopped the practice last week, according to the report.
  • Amazon, Google and Apple have also used humans to listen to voice recordings through their respective digital assistants.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Elysee Palace after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Aurelien Meunier | French Select | Getty Images

Facebook contractors were listening to and transcribing select voice conversations that were held using its Facebook Messenger chat platform, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The company reportedly had the contractors transcribe chats in an effort to improve artificial intelligence.

Facebook shares dipped slightly after Bloomberg published its story, but shares were still up more than 1% for the day.

A Facebook spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Facebook has since halted the practice, the company told Bloomberg. "We paused human review of audio more than a week ago," the company said, according to the report. Other companies have or are doing the same thing to improve voice recognition in products such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Apple recently halted a program that allowed employees to listen to a small percentage of Siri voice requests, which are often otherwise handled directly on the device. Google stopped doing the same in Europe where, as in the U.S., Google Assistant queries are sent to the cloud for processing. Amazon does the same for Alexa, but recently rolled out tools that let users opt-out of having their questions analyzed by humans.

Facebook doesn't have a public voice assistant like Alexa or Siri, however, which makes the report a bit more concerning. Its portal device uses Amazon Alexa, for example. The company has been working on one since 2018, however.

Read the full Bloomberg story here.

