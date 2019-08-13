Here's why these people don't mind overpaying the IRS

Some people are just fine with paying a little extra to the tax man.

In fact, 42% of adults polled by NerdWallet said that they would prefer to overpay on federal income taxes, even if it means they're taking home less money for the entire year.

The personal finance site surveyed 2,030 people online in June.

Blame it on that sweet tax refund every spring. "People are afraid of getting a bill from the IRS, but also the refund feels like a bonus," said Andrea Coombes, a tax specialist at NerdWallet.

"The average refund is just under $3,000 — that's $250 you could have had in your pocket every month to put toward bills and savings," she said.

The Internal Revenue Service received 134.8 million income tax returns for the 2018 tax year as of May 23, according to data from the tax agency.

Of these, 106.4 million received refunds due to tax overpayments, adding up to more than $306 billion in refunds paid as of May 23.