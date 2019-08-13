Snapchat just announced new $380 sunglasses with 3D cameras

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threaten to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
Snap on Tuesday unveiled its latest set of smart glasses, which let users record video and pictures in 3D and share them with friends.
Snap, the company that makes the Snapchat app, said the Spectacles 3 are available in two colors, carbon black and a rose-gold "mineral" hue, cost $380 and can be pre-ordered now ahead of availability this fall. They're made of stainless steel, instead of plastic like earlier models.
The new cameras let users apply augmented reality filters onto images and video, which means the effects appear as if they're in the real world. The new 3D camera also lets people to view a picture or video from different angles.
Other tech companies are also betting big on augmented reality. Apple is reportedly working on its own set of smart glasses and has been aggressively pushing augmented reality in its iPhones and iPads over the last few years.
Spectacles haven't been a hit with consumers, however. The company wrote down $39.9 million in 2017 on the first version, which were priced at $129.99 and initially launched in 2016. Despite the loss, Snapchat has continued to launch new models.
It introduced a second iteration of the original with water-resistance in 2018 and two new models, the $200 Veronica and Nico, in January. Snapchat hasn't reported losses on those, but they haven't seem to have gained much traction, either.