Apple spikes after Trump administration delays China tariffs on electronics until December

Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.
The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.
Chinese propaganda outlets warned on Tuesday that protesters in Hong Kong are "asking for self-destruction," as they released a video showing military vehicles amassing near...
The dearth of Max orders in July marked the fourth-straight month without any new orders for the planes.
The delay on the tariffs until Dec. 15 eases concerns about the Christmas shopping season.
Shares of retailers jumped Tuesday after the United States Trade Representative announced it was delaying proposed tariffs on clothing, footwear and a number of other items.
"I think this is the president saying, 'I don't want the stock market to go down any more,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.
Domino's Pizza is taking a page from from its third-party delivery foes and delivering its pizza with electric bikes.
Shares of major toy makers Mattel and Hasbro rise after the United States Trade Representative delays tariffs that would have applied to toys.
The former hedge fund manager and activist has piled millions into both Facebook and television ads since he entered the presidential race last month.
Shares of Apple spiked as much as 5% Tuesday after the Trump administration said it will delay tariffs on electronics and other consumer products made in China until mid December.
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) said "certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 percent." It added that the remaining tariffs on "cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors and certain items of footwear and clothing," will be delayed until Dec. 15.
The duties had been set to go into effect on Sept. 1, so the announcement eased concerns about the Christmas shopping season. Apple is expected to release its new version of the iPhone in September, shortly after the tariffs were to go into effect. The company has not said whether or not it would increase the price of the iPhone or absorb the costs.
If Apple shares end the day up more than 4.91%, it would be the best day for the stock since May 1. Shares of Apple suppliers such as Corning, Lumentum and Qualcomm were also up following the USTR announcement.
Apple shares fell 2% on Aug. 1 after President Donald Trump announced that effective next month, the U.S. was adding a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese goods that had not faced duties.
Apple warned in June that the tariffs would affect all of its major products produced in China, including iPhone, iMac and iPads. Trump said in July that Apple would not be given tariff waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts made in China. "Make them in USA, no Tariffs!" Trump said.
Apple was not immediately available to comment.