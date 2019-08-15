US 30-year Treasury yield falls below 2% for first time ever

The U.S. Treasury 30-year bond yield tumbled below 2% for the first time ever Thursday morning, as fears of a global recession drove investors to the perceived safety of government debt.

At around 02:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5606%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 1.9823%.

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes less than 24 hours after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury note and the 2-year inverted. The inversion of this key part of the yield curve has previously been a reliable indicator of economic recessions.

The stock market took a huge hit in the previous session, with the Dow plunging 800 points in its fourth-largest point drop ever to a two-month low. The sell-off exacerbated an extensive flight-to-safety into government securities.

At times of market turbulence, investors tend to flee to assets expected to either retain or increase in value — such as gold, the Japanese yen and government bonds. These safe-haven assets are typically sought to limit one's exposure to losses in the event of a sharp market downturn.