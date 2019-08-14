Dow futures fall in overnight trading as sell-off triggered by bond recession signal drags on

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow tanks 800 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Years after serving jail time, Epstein found a way to meet with...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...

Home buyers are taking advantage of falling rates, says analyst...

Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Cisco drops on poor guidance, says China business dropped 25%

Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.

Bill Ackman reveals a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Pivotal surges 60% after VMware says it's in talks to acquire the...

A Pivotal acquisition could help VMware further diversify itself.

Dow futures fall at open as sell-off drags on

"The 2-10 inversion is sending a massively negative signal that stocks are having a difficult time ignoring," said one trader.

WeWork doesn't have a single woman director, according to IPO...

WeWork's parent known formally as the We Company is going public with an all-male board of directors.

Cramer: Sell some stocks, but it's wrong to panic about a...

"Our stock market is handcuffed to the bond market ... The momentum is with the bears, not the bulls," Jim Cramer says.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises Amazon stake by 11%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed an increased Amazon stake in a government filing Wednesday.

Markets

Dow futures fall in overnight trading as sell-off triggered by bond recession signal drags on

Yun Li@YunLi626
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, August 13, 2019.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Stocks are set for another down day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day of the year amid a recession signal from the bond market.

Dow futures opened down about 32 points Wednesday evening, while futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are also lower. The stock market took a huge hit in the previous session with the Dow plunging 800 points in its fourth-largest point drop ever to a two-month low. The Dow's 3% drop was the worst this year. The S&P 500 also fell nearly 3%.

The massive sell-off was triggered by a bond market phenomenon on Wednesday where the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly broke below the 2-year rate. The inversion of this key part of the yield curve has been a reliable indicator of economic recessions. As of Wednesday evening, the curve was no longer inverted.

"The 2-10 inversion is sending a massively negative signal that stocks are having a difficult time ignoring," Adam Crisafulli, a J.P. Morgan managing director, said in a note on Wednesday.

The weak economic data around the world also fueled concerns that the global slowdown could tip the U.S. economy into a recession. Growth of China's industrial output slowed to 4.8% in July from a year earlier, the weakest growth in 17 years. Germany also saw a negative GDP print, while the growth in euro zone also slowed at a faster pace than expected.

Investors remained on edge about the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump in a tweet after the bell Wednesday linked the trade battle to the increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong, further complicating the trade issue. But he also proposed a personal meeting between him and Chinese President Xi.

This week, Trump decided to delay tariffs on certain Chinese goods while outright removing some items from the tariff list, a move to avoid any negative impact on the holiday shopping season. The announcement sent the Dow rallying more than 300 points on Tuesday. Those gains were lost in the big sell-off Wednesday.

The deferral "helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated," Trump said Wednesday.