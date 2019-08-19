Attorney General Barr orders removal of acting US prisons director after Epstein's death

US Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on "The Justice Department's Investigation of Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2019.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered the removal of a top U.S. prisons official following Jeffrey Epstein's death.

In a statement Monday, the attorney general said he will name Kathleen Hawk Sawyer the new director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She will succeed Hugh Hurwitz, acting director of the agency that oversees inmates in federal prisons.

Barr said he will appoint Thomas Kane as deputy director of the prisons bureau. Meanwhile, Hurwitz will lead the agency's Reentry Services Division, according to the attorney general.

"I am pleased to welcome back Dr. Hawk Sawyer as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Under Dr. Hawk Sawyer's previous tenure at the Bureau, she led the agency with excellence, innovation, and efficiency, receiving numerous awards for her outstanding leadership," Barr said in a statement that did not mention Epstein's death.

Epstein, a 66-year-old financier, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell earlier this month as he awaited trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking conspiracy. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging. The former friend of Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump had pleaded not guilty to the charges.