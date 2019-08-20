Cramer Remix: Don't be alarmed by IAC's spin-off talk

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday advised investors not to fret over IAC's move to divest from Match Group and ANGI Homeservices.

The conglomerate of media, internet and tech businesses earlier this month announced it would consider selling off its large interests in the two companies. Match Group owns a portfolio of dating sites including Tinder and OkCupid, while ANGI Homeservices is the holding company of Angie's List and HomeAdvisor.

The "Mad Money" host noted that IAC's digital platforms Vimeo and Dotdash are both growing at faster clips than Match. Shares of ANGI have lost nearly half its value in 2019, he added. In its latest quarter, IAC posted $1.19 in earnings per share, topping analyst estimates of less than $1.

"I think IAC is still terrific. I believe they can turn around ANGI Homeservices ... and I wouldn't be alarmed at all by the spin-off talk," Cramer said. "That's just what IAC does, and they're very good at it. But the key here is simple: as long as IAC's stock is worth less than the sum of its parts, it's a screaming buy."

