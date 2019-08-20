Huawei calls US move to blacklist more affiliates 'unjust' and 'politically motivated'

The U.S. government's decision to add more of Huawei's affiliates to a blacklist is "unjust" and "politically motivated" and will not help the country advance its technological leadership, the Chinese telecommunications giant said in a statement.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Monday that it was extending by another 90 days a temporary reprieve for Huawei to continue doing business with American companies. The deadline had lapsed on Monday. However, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) also added another 46 Huawei affiliates onto the blacklist.

"These actions violate the basic principles of free market competition. They are in no one's interests, including U.S. companies," Huawei said in a statement on Tuesday.

In May, Huawei was put on the U.S. Entity List, which restricts American firms from doing business with the Chinese company. Shortly after, the government offered a 90-day reprieve for Huawei which allowed U.S. businesses to continue selling limited and specific products to them.

"As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei's products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption," Ross said in a statement.