Apple is turning to a Chinese firm for premium iPhone screens, report says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Target beats second-quarter earnings expectations thanks to an increase in traffic and sales. The retailer also boosts its full-year estimates.Retailread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."Politicsread more
Lowe's also tops rival Home Depot on same-store sales growth in the U.S.Retailread more
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...World Politicsread more
Dow to open higher; strong retail earnings; Gundlach says Fed lost control; negative-yielding corporate debt soars; and Trump on payroll tax cutMarketsread more
After a rush on refinances, homeowners took a breather last week, despite still seeing the lowest interest rates in about three years.Real Estateread more
Toni Sacconaghi said increased competition abroad is responsible for the weakness in Tesla's sales volume.Investingread more
The growing popularity of cocaine cut with fentanyl — known on the street as a speedball — or combinations of methamphetamine and fentanyl — known as a goofball — are driving...Health and Scienceread more
After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.Technologyread more
Apple is in the final stages of certifying premium smartphone displays from Chinese tech firm BOE Technology Group for the iPhone, according to a report from the Nikkei.
The Nikkei, citing sources, said that Apple was "aggressively testing" BOE's flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, adding the company would decide by the end of the year whether to take the company on as a supplier of the panels.
The move is aimed at cutting costs and reducing Apple's reliance on Samsung, the Nikkei reported.
The U.S. tech giant is expected to unveil its new flagship phones in September, and speculation has grown over what Apple will bring to the table with the latest models. Last year, the company brought out three new models, the XS, XS Max and XR.
Analysts don't expect the new iPhone, which has been dubbed the iPhone 11 by industry watchers, to include significant updates to previous models. The expectation is that the company will not release phones with any major changes, including 5G, until 2020.
Selecting a Chinese company would be a surprising move, given the company has warned of the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on its business. Many of Apple's major products, including the iPhone, are produced in China.
The firm has reportedly considered moving some production out of the country, but got a slight reprieve earlier this month after the U.S. announced it would delay tariffs on electronics and other consumer products made in China until mid-December.
Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.
You can read the full Nikkei report about Apple's production move here.