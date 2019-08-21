Asia set to trade lower as markets look to central bankers for guidance

Asia markets were set to decline Wednesday morning after U.S. markets pulled back overnight on recession fears.

Nikkei futures in Osaka and Singapore traded below the benchmark index's last close at 20,677.22. SPI futures in Australia also pointed to a lower open for the ASX 200, which last traded at 6,545.

The session in Asia will follow declines in the U.S. and in Europe on Tuesday, where Italy's mounting political crisis likely caused a dent in investor sentiment.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his intention to resign — he had been under pressure since one of the country's deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini, called for a snap election.

The euro traded at $1.1098, moving little from an earlier low of $1.1094 but Italy's FTSE MIB tumbled 1%.

"Markets traded on little news flow as investors await guidance from central bankers into the end of the week," Adelaide Timbrell said in an early morning note, pointing to policy meeting minutes that are due from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee and the European Central Bank.