Asia set to trade lower as markets look to central bankers for guidance

Asia markets were set to decline Wednesday morning after U.S. markets pulled back overnight on recession fears.
Nikkei futures in Osaka and Singapore traded below the benchmark index's last close at 20,677.22. SPI futures in Australia also pointed to a lower open for the ASX 200, which last traded at 6,545.
The session in Asia will follow declines in the U.S. and in Europe on Tuesday, where Italy's mounting political crisis likely caused a dent in investor sentiment.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his intention to resign — he had been under pressure since one of the country's deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini, called for a snap election.
The euro traded at $1.1098, moving little from an earlier low of $1.1094 but Italy's FTSE MIB tumbled 1%.
"Markets traded on little news flow as investors await guidance from central bankers into the end of the week," Adelaide Timbrell said in an early morning note, pointing to policy meeting minutes that are due from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee and the European Central Bank.
The U.S. central bank lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point in July for the first time in more than a decade.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his annual speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, where he is expected to provide more clarity on the Fed's future intentions.
"His remarks will be closely monitored for hints that more policy easing is in store, against the backdrop of ongoing trade tension," Timbrell wrote, adding that markets are expecting the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in September.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar last traded at 98.19 against a basket of its peers.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.25 against the greenback, weakening from levels below 106 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6777.