The EU — not Boris Johnson — will trigger a no-deal Brexit, says strategist

The U.K. will eventually leave the European Union without a deal, according to a strategist at First Abu Dhabi Bank, who predicted that the divorce will be triggered by the bloc instead of Britain's prime minister.

"From the start I've said — and I've been very consistent — that a no-deal Brexit is the only way this is going to conclude," said Simon Ballard, executive director and macro strategist at the bank.

"People have dismissed that, but little by little, I think the market is starting to shift onto my side of the camp," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.