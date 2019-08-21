'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary: 'There is no recession coming in America'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more
Economy

'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary: 'There is no recession coming in America'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Kevin O'Leary says he doesn't see a recession in the near future.
  • Known as "Mr. Wonderful" on "Shark Tank," he adds that "domestic companies are on fire."
  • O'Leary's comments come at a time when recession fears are looming and trade tensions across the world are escalating.
VIDEO1:0601:06
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: There won't be a recession in America
Squawk Box

Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Wednesday he's confident the U.S. is not nearing a recession.

"There is no recession coming in America," said O'Leary, known on "Shark Tank" as "Mr. Wonderful."

O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, pointed toward rising cash flows and consumer spending in the U.S. as proof for his argument.

"Domestic companies are on fire," he said. O'Leary has been bullish on the economic state in the past, telling CNBC last month that he's "never seen a stronger economy in my life."

The economy was strong in 2018 under President Donald Trump. But this year, it appears to be slowing and perhaps reverting to the slow-but-steady-growth pattern seen under former President Barack Obama.

O'Leary's comments Wednesday come at a time when recession fears are looming and U.S.-China trade tensions are persisting.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there's a 98.1% chance of another Federal Reserve rate cut next month. In July, central bankers reduced rates for the first time in more than a decade to a target range of 2% to 2.25%.

On Monday, Trump kept up the pressure on the Fed, tweeting markets need a 1% rate cut, or 100 basis points, "over a fairly short period of time."

While he does not believe another rate cut is necessary, O'Leary said, he understands the pressure Trump is putting on the Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell.

"At the very least, he's keeping the Fed on their back heels here," O'Leary said. "[Trump's] constant bashing is actually changing policy there."

O'Leary also reiterated his support for the president's efforts to try to force China to change the ways it conducts trade and business on the world stage.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

VIDEO5:5005:50
We don't need another rate cut because the economy is strong, strategist says
Squawk Box