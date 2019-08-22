Cramer Remix: I'd be a buyer of VMware on weakness

VMware reported a top-and-bottom line beat in its quarterly report Thursday, but it's stock tanked as much as 7% in after-market trading.

Investors frowned on the cloud software company's move to acquire both Carbon Black and Pivotal Software at a grand enterprise value of $4.8 billion, but CNBC's Jim Cramer took a contrarian.

"I like the cloud security space and I'm going to say buy VMware on weakness, the stock's come down too much," the "Mad Money" host said.

As of Thursday's market close, VMware shares are nearly $60 below its all-time trading high of $206.80 from May. The information technology firm is a big player in data center virtualization, which allows multiple users to access a physical server via cloud computing.

VMware is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies.

"The company acts as a kind of consultant for businesses that are looking to migrate to the cloud. Once you make that switch, they'll help clients make sure everything's running smoothly and even provide security," Cramer said. "They have a great relationship with Amazon."

Get a deeper understanding of stocks in the cloud computing space here