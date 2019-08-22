Cramer Remix: I'd be a buyer of VMware on weakness

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
VMware reported a top-and-bottom line beat in its quarterly report Thursday, but it's stock tanked as much as 7% in after-market trading.
Investors frowned on the cloud software company's move to acquire both Carbon Black and Pivotal Software at a grand enterprise value of $4.8 billion, but CNBC's Jim Cramer took a contrarian.
"I like the cloud security space and I'm going to say buy VMware on weakness, the stock's come down too much," the "Mad Money" host said.
As of Thursday's market close, VMware shares are nearly $60 below its all-time trading high of $206.80 from May. The information technology firm is a big player in data center virtualization, which allows multiple users to access a physical server via cloud computing.
VMware is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies.
"The company acts as a kind of consultant for businesses that are looking to migrate to the cloud. Once you make that switch, they'll help clients make sure everything's running smoothly and even provide security," Cramer said. "They have a great relationship with Amazon."
Get a deeper understanding of stocks in the cloud computing space here
Cramer insisted that there is enough economic data that warrant the Federal Reserve to "take preemptive action here and cut interest rates."
The comments come a day prior to a speech Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver at an annual meeting of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
"The economy may be in good shape now, but if we keep getting more and more tariffs it could deteriorate," the host said. "In that case, the Fed needs to cut rates as insurance, bringing our short-term interest rates closer to the rest of the world's."
Read more here
Modern corporations have shifted focus to partner with companies that are value-focused, Salesforce's Keith Block said.
That's why Salesforce joined about 200 other businesses to proclaim that pleasing shareholders is no longer their main goal, Block said. The co-CEO was responding to a question from Cramer about how the company is having an "Impact Per Share" — what companies are doing to promote eco-friendly and sustainability initiatives.
On top of catering to shareholders, "it's about stakeholders, it's about your employees, it's about you partners and suppliers. It's about the community, it's about the environment," Block said in a one-on-one interview. "When we speak to CEOs all over the world, they want to know what our values are all about. And if they're going to bet their business on us, they want to be aligned with those values."
Get more here
Talend CEO Mike Tuchen told Cramer about the opportunity the open-source data integration platform is finding in transitioning from on-premise service to the cloud, in terms of annual recurring revenue.
The company has watched the cloud arm grow from 14% in its third quarter of 2018 to 43% in its most recent quarter this year, he said.
"That business for us is growing well over 100% and that really is demonstrating that the opportunity that we have as we become a 100% cloud player," Tuchen said. "We'll be over 50% cloud in terms of new ARR by the end of this year."
Catch the full interview here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about callers stock picks of the day.
Nextera Energy: "It's the only real growth utility that any of us follow. It's an aggressive grower, it's fantastic, and if you own it you hold it."
General Mills: "I would hold it because General Mills is becoming ... much more natural and organic than it's foes and I think it's really working."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.com and Amazon.com.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com