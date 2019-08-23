Another Asian central bank cuts interest rates — analysts say the region's not done easing yet

Indonesia's surprise interest rate cut is the latest in a wave of monetary policy easing in Asia, and analysts say central banks in the region have to ease monetary policy further as growth threatens to stall.

Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% to support growth amid an increasingly fragile global economy. A total of 17 out of 19 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to keep policy steady in August after last month's easing.

Perry Warjiyo, Indonesia's central bank governor, told CNBC on Friday there's room to cut interest rates this time because inflation for the year is expected to remain within its target range of 2.5% to 4.5%. That will help Indonesia to maintain its growth momentum at a time when the ongoing tariff fight between the U.S. and China has held back global economic activity, he explained.

A lower interest rate environment generally encourages businesses and consumers to spend more, which boost the economy but could cause inflation to rise. Prices rising too much and too quickly are harmful for the economy, so central banks typically adjust monetary policies to keep inflation in check.

"This is a preemptive move to support our growth momentum and to anticipate the possibility of downward risks on the global economic outlook going forward," Warjiyo told CNBC's "Street Signs."

The central bank expects Indonesia's economy to grow between 5% and 5.4% this year. Last year, the country — Southeast Asia's largest economy — grew by 5.17%.