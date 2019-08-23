European stocks close lower as US-China trade tensions escalate

European stocks closed lower on Friday as trade tensions between the world's two largest economies heightened.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed provisionally about 0.7% lower, with most sectors in negative territory. Autos stocks suffered sharp losses by the close, slumping around 2%.

The Chinese State Council said it decided to slap tariffs ranging from 5% to 10% on the additional imports in two batches, effective on September 1 and December 15. A 25% tariff will also be places on U.S. cars and 5% on auto parts, with effect from December 15.

Following that announcement, President Donald Trump said he was ordering American companies to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China." The U.S. leader urged postal carriers including FedEx and Amazon to "SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!)."

Investors also digested remarks from Powell at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. The Fed chief said in a speech that the Fed "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," a phrase he has used several times in the recent past.

"The global growth outlook has been deteriorating since the middle of last year," Powell said. "Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States."

In an apparent response, Trump questioned whether America's "biggest enemy" was Powell or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Powell's remarks initially buoyed sentiment, but the latest trade escalation tipped sentiment to the downside. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 370 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes were also sharply lower.