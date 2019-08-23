Fed Vice Chair Clarida says the global economic outlook has worsened since July meeting

Trump said he will raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30%, and hike duties on another $300 billion in products to 15%.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Friday the global economy has deteriorated in the past month.Marketsread more
The latest escalation in the trade war ups the odds the economy will fall into recession and that the Fed will aggressively cut rates.Market Insiderread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
The death comes as federal and state health officials investigate a slew of lung illnesses in connection to e-cigarette use.Health and Scienceread more
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed a three-week course of radiation therapy for cancer, the top court said in a statement Friday.Politicsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Lowe's is vying for a category of customer that Home Depot has traditionally dominated — the professional contractor.Retailread more
"Obviously, the global economy has worsened since our July meeting," Clarida spoke to CNBC's Steve Liesman on Friday from the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. "The global economy is slowing and there's powerful disinflationary pressures."
However, Clarida said the U.S. economy is "in a good place," adding he doesn't see a heightened recession risk.
"I think you have to look at a broad range of indicators, but the ones I focus on are not signalling an elevated risk of a recession," Clarida said. "My guess is next year the economy will be at or above trend growth under appropriate policy."
Stocks plunged on Friday as the high-stakes trade war between the U.S. and China deepened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling as much as 745 points. The critical spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year yield also inverted amid the market turmoil, sending a recession warning.
China vowed to retaliate with tariffs on $75 billion more of U.S. goods and resume duties on American autos and components. President Donald Trump struck back at China's countermeasure, saying he's ordering American companies to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.
Trump also lashed out at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell yet again, this time questioning whether he is a "bigger enemy" to the U.S. than Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Powell said in his annual remarks at the symposium that the global economic outlook "has been deteriorating " and there is no "rulebook" on trade wars. He promised that the Fed "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."