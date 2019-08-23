Stuck between EU leaders and Trump, Boris Johnson could have a very awkward G-7 summit

When some of the world's most powerful leaders meet in France this weekend for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, the focus will be on how well (or badly) they get along given a backdrop of widespread disagreements and divergent policies over global trade and geopolitics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be in the spotlight as the meeting in Biarritz will be the first he has attended since becoming the U.K.'s leader in July. The summit comes at a delicate and uncertain time for the U.K. as its relationship with its closest neighbor Europe undergoes a seismic shift with Brexit, and it looks to the U.S for closer trade ties.

At the G-7, Johnson will find himself face-to-face with the leaders of France, Germany and Italy who, along with the rest of the other 27-countries in the EU, have essentially told him that the Brexit deal he inherited from his predecessor Theresa May is the only one on offer and cannot be changed.

He will also find himself meeting President Donald Trump, one of the most contentious leaders to represent the U.S. at the G-7 in years, to discuss a potential post-Brexit trade deal.

In sum, the U.K. finds itself in a tricky position — at the same time that it is trying to court EU leaders before a October 31 deadline for Brexit, it is trying to woo Trump — not the most popular person in Europe right now.

Trump has signaled that Europe could be the next target when it comes to what he sees as unfair global trade practices against the U.S. In May, he accused the EU of treating the U.S. "worse than China" and he has threatened its car industry with a 25% tariff.

So low are expectations of any substantial agreements between the leaders of the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan that the French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting the event, has said there will be no final communique on shared commitments that might have been arrived at the summit.