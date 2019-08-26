Cramer Remix: Why the Johnson & Johnson fine isn't so bad for the company

Johnson & Johnson, the conglomerate that makes every thing from pharmaceutical drugs to consumer packaged goods, was dealt a $572 million set back by an Oklahoma judge for having a hand in igniting the state's opioid epidemic. It's the first court case where an American drugmaker was found responsible for influencing the opioid crisis, which was connected to nearly 400,000 overdoes deaths in less than two decades across the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, doesn't believe this will be a huge hit to the company, especially when juxtaposing expectations to reality. "JNJ has a $500 million loss, but you know what, some people were looking for $17 billion," the "Mad Money" host said Monday after the decision. "No one was [expecting] less than $1 billion, and JNJ's going to appeal." Shares climbed less than 1% during the session.

Trade saga

President Donald Trump arrives to a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Carlos Barria | Reuters

Investors must remember when President Donald Trump does something to make the stock market go down, in short time he'll say something to help stocks go back up, Cramer said. Wall Street is the "equivalent of his Nielsen ratings," the host said, which is why it's a mistake to dump an entire portfolio on a tweet-induced sell-off by Trump, such as in last Friday's 623-point drop on the . In Monday's session, the 30-stock index rebounded by nearly 270 points. The and joined the Dow in expanding more than 1% during the trading day. The market moves follow a signal from Trump at the G-7 summit that American and Chinese officials could return to the negotiating table after another week of trade war escalation. "Whether or not China wants to make a deal, from what I can tell, President Trump believes the longer he holds out, the better," Cramer said. "Which means we haven't seen the last of these brutal sell-offs, so get used to them, and next time remember there's almost always a bounce after the worst of the carnage because he wants one." Read more here

New brews

Kevin Johnson, CEO, Starbucks Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Despite market fears that a recession could be nigh, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson told CNBC Monday that its customers are telling a different story. The coffee chain is more in tune with its customers than ever before, thanks to investments in its digital customer relationships, and the company is seeing results, he said. Starbucks' loyalty program, which contributes to 42% of sales, now has more than 17 million active users that use its mobile app on a regular basis, Johnson said. "We have not seen signs in the U.S. of anything related to a slowdown, but we do know these things go in cycles," he said in a sit down with Cramer, "but right now we're firing on all cylinders and [the] consumer seems to be doing well." Get more here

Food fight

A package of Tyson Foods Inc. chicken is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

When it comes to the chicken sandwich war between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A, investors should buy the hand that feeds them both: Tyson Foods. That's Cramer's take on the viral clash on Twitter in recent weeks where users pit the two fast food chains against one another. Both restaurants turned to the social media platform to promote their respective sandwiches, which resulted in millions of free advertisement for both companies. "When you see all these people lined up outside Popeye's waiting for a bite of their terrific new chicken sandwich, you should buy the biggest arms dealer in chicken world ... Tyson Foods," the host said. "Whether Chick-Fil-A or Popeyes wins the chicken wars, Tyson will always come out ahead." Go deeper here

