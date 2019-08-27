Cramer Remix: I think Wendy's is a star, I'm sticking with the stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday fielded a call from a viewer about shares of fast food chain Wendy's. The "Mad Money" host revealed that he's remains bullish about the stock, which has been on a steady uptrend in the past six years. The share price has gained more than 34% in 2019 and set a 52-week intraday high of $21.78. Cramer said he's been behind the equity since it traded for about $16. Wendy's stock last sold below that level in early January, according to FactSet. "Wendy's has been a star because they are out executing so many different companies," he said. "I think it's a terrific company ... and I'm staying behind it. I think there's more to Wendy's."

As U.S. bond yields continued to sink on Tuesday, Cramer reiterated what he thinks about a measure that many economists consider to be a reliable recession indicator: "I think the yield curve linkage is wrong." The major stock indexes all slid as much as 0.47% as the 30-year Treasury bond yield fell under the S&P 500's dividend yield for the first time in more than a decade. The last time that happened was in March 2009 in the middle of the Great Recession, CNBC . "Until we get some tangible signs that the economy's picking up, you're going to have to get used to the screams of this needy bear cub of a market," the host said. "But I have to urge you to stay the course because ... I do think the linkage will be exposed as faulty and stocks will remain the best investments." Read more here

Cramer brought on Splunk CEO Doug Merritt to get a better read on the cloud services industry that was rocked during the market-wide slump in the early part of the summer. The chief also broke down the big data company's partnership with third-party food delivery service DoorDash. "The hard part about Splunk — the good and hard part — is we tend to be mission critical," Merritt said. "When you're ingesting terabytes and petabytes of data per day, that usually is a mission critical system and you have to have reliable visibility across the data." Catch the full interview here

Wall Street could be set to embark on a bullish run over the next month, Cramer said. Based on analysis from Larry Williams, the renowned stock trader credited for creating a number of market barometers including the aptly-named Williams %R momentum indicator, investors should expect the stock market to cycle through a hot streak in September, a steep fall in October and another upswing at the end of that month. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that it's time to stop panicking, stop complaining and start buying," the host said. "He thinks the cycle of fear and negativity has run its course. So if the averages haven't bottomed already, they're going to bottom very soon." Go deeper here

Nestle has the wheels rolling on a number of sustainability initiatives with both the environment and health in mind, CEO Ulf Mark Schneider told CNBC. The Switzerland-based food and drink processing conglomerate, the holding company of household names such as Kit Kat and Nesquik, is focused on creating packages and edible products that are more eco-friendly, he said in a one-on-one interview with Cramer. One of those initiatives includes Nestle's plan to package its Nespresso coffee capsules with 100% aluminum, which Schneider explained could find a second life as an aluminum pen or bicycle. "One of our big themes is recycling," he said when asked about the company's "Impact Per Share." In November, Nespresso announced that it would sell all of its coffee in aluminum capsules by 2020. "There's lots of uses where aluminum can have a useful second life for consumers and we have been a pioneer in recycling schemes for aluminum." Get more here

Cramer explained why he thinks it's necessary for investors to separate their political beliefs from their portfolio management. "In politics, you've got your team. You want your team to win, that's fine," he said. "But the stock market doesn't care about your partisan affiliation. Trying to invest as a Democrat or a Republican is a great way to lose money." Listen to his full thoughts here

